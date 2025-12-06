Colorado State University Christian student spat on, harassed by left-wing students for Christian chalking display

A student at Colorado State University is speaking out after he says he was spat on while drawing a Christian chalk display on campus.

Blake Jones, a student at Colorado State University, said the harassment occurred when he and other members of the school’s TPUSA chapter attended a protest organized by a number of left-wing student groups, including Students for Justice in Palestine, Young Democratic Socialists of America, and others.

The group went to the protest, which was a demonstration against ICE and cuts to diversity, equity, and inclusion, to discuss immigration with other students and chalk Christian messages on the sidewalk.

However, Jones said he was approached by several students after he began chalking Bible verses. One of the students cursed at him and called him a “bad Christian” with “hateful beliefs.”

When Jones asked to be left alone, the individual allegedly attempted to assault him before a passerby stopped him.

”He immediately raised his hands, stiffened his body, his face contorted, and he screamed, ‘What the f--- did you just say to me?’” Jones stated. “This is when he charged at me with his fists raised. I do not have a doubt in my mind that he was planning on striking me.”

The student later returned and began swearing at Jones again before spitting on him.

In addition to harassing the TPUSA members, students also vandalized the chalk drawings. Messages reading “abortion is murder” and “God loves you” were changed to “abortion is awesome” and “God loves trans people.”

Pictures posted to the chapter’s Instagram page also show that the students drew a transgender portrayal of Jesus’ crucifixion.

”On our campus Christianity seems to be the only religion people feel comfortable openly mocking,” Jones remarked. “I see anti-Christian messages in the plaza every single day, but never anything close to that level directed toward other faiths.”

Jones reported the incident to police, but said he had to wait 25 minutes for a responding officer and was told that five of the six security cameras in the vicinity were broken.

Despite the ordeal, Jones remained undeterred and returned to finish the chalk drawings.

”Backing down to these people and giving up is the absolute worst thing you can do,” he said. “They try to intimidate you to force you to back down, to force you to give up, and if we as Christians continue to persevere and spread the message of Christ, that is the only way we will be able to stand up to and beat this offensive, seemingly violent, and seemingly anti-Christian culture.”

Colorado State University’s TPUSA chapter is not the only one to face issues in the state, either. Campus Reform reported that Fort Lewis College’s student government voted to deny official recognition to a fledgling TPUSA chapter before reversing course after receiving public backlash.

All relevant parties have been contacted for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

