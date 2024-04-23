Columbia administration has 'lost complete control over its campus,' Pro-Israel org warns

A pro-Israel organization organization argued that administrators at Columbia University have lost control over its campus and should lose federal funding.

Anti-Israel protests continue at Columbia University as students have occupied a portion of campus with tents since last Wednesday. The NYPD made over 100 arrests on Thursday, but protesters were allowed to organize the tent encampment in the days following.

Roz Rothstein, co-founder and CEO StandWithUs, a pro-Israel education organization, told Campus Reform that Columbia administrators have lost control of the campus.

”Columbia University’s administration has lost complete control over its campus because they have allowed terrorist-aligned mobs to exclude, intimidate, threaten, and physically assault Jewish students. With pro-Hamas protests both on campus and directly outside its gates, Jewish students have expressed fear of walking anywhere on campus, especially near the encampment, and are imploring the administration for accommodations that would allow them to study in a manner that protects their safety and well-being,” said Rothstein.

Rothstein said that Columbia University President Minouche Shafik’s testimony to Congress on Wednesday was “lip service.”

”Clearly, the recent testimony of President Shafik has been exposed as nothing more than lip service, and legal action against Columbia based on the hostile antisemitic environment, including the lawsuit brought by students and the StandWithUs Center for Legal Justice, must be bolstered by additional forceful measures,” said Rothstein.

The leader of StandWithUs also called for Congress to pull “all” federal funding from Columbia.

”The administration’s dangerous refusal to take the necessary steps to protect the Jewish members of its campus community - which includes reports that the administration has failed to permit New York police to enter the campus to help restore safety - should be met with swift and decisive action by those with the leverage to demand administrative action, including immediate congressional removal of all federal funding,” said Rothstein.

In one instance, protesters at Columbia yelled in Arabic “Oh Hamas, oh loved one, hit/strike Tel Aviv,” video on social media showed.

The level of gaslighting we're seeing from this NBC & MSNBC journalist about Columbia is unbelievable.



There are literally hundreds of videos showing harassment and threats against Jewish students.

In another video posted to X, the protesters could be heard yelling “We have Zionists who have entered the camp.”

"We have Zionists who have entered the camp" — Columbia students eject Jews from the quad

”We are going to create a human chain..so that they do not pass this point and infringe upon our privacy and try to disrupt our community,” the protesters shouted.

”We are going to slowly walk and take a step froward so that we can start to push them out of the camp,” they shouted.

One protester at Columbia held a sign reading “Al-Qasam’s next targets” with an arrow pointing to a group of individuals holding American flags.





Some Jewish students were holding Israeli and American flags so this girl stood in front of them with the below sign.



Al-Qasam is the Hamas military wing.



Al-Qasam is the Hamas military wing. They are openly pro-Hamas and threatening fellow students.








