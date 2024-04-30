Columbia breaks silence, says Hamas-endorsed students occupying campus building 'face expulsion,' makes no mention of police

The students occupying a building on campus at Columbia University are facing expulsion, a spokesperson said.

According to the Columbia Spectator, at around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, protesters rushed into Hamilton Hall while holding metal barricades. Once inside, they used tables and chairs to block entry doors from the inside. Protesters could be heard cheering as individuals entered the building with barricades.

Columbia University Spokesperson Ben Chang said in a statement Tuesday afternoon that “Students occupying the building face expulsion.”

”We made it very clear yesterday that the work of the University cannot be endlessly interrupted by protesters who violate the rules. Continuing to do so will be met with clear consequences. Protesters have chosen to escalate to an untenable situation—vandalizing property, breaking doors and windows, and blockading entrances—and we are following through with the consequences we outlined yesterday,” said Chang.

The individuals put black trash bags and tape over security cameras and broke windows on the door.

At 12:40 a.m., a facilities worker inside Hamilton Hall was allowed to leave, yelling “They held me hostage” to the crowd outside.

BREAKING: Columbia Occupiers have declared Hamilton Hall is now “Hind’s Hall”



”INTRODUCING HIND’S HALL. GLORY TO ALL OUR MARTYRS.” pic.twitter.com/BH4D4IAfkE — Stu (@thestustustudio) April 30, 2024

While NYPD officers were outside, a spokesperson told the outlet at 2:12 a.m. they wouldn’t be entering. Officers in front of the campus gate said they would enter upon hearing “that someone’s gotten hurt.”

Chants of “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” and “Palestine will live forever” could be heard outside the building.

An “Intifada” banner was also hung from the top of the university building.

An INTIFADA flag is hung from Hamilton Hall.



What a desecration of this building. pic.twitter.com/edNyuXybFR — Jessica Schwalb (@jessicaschwalb7) April 30, 2024

Pro-Hamas Rioters have now broken into the Hamilton Hall Building on the Columbia University Campus in New York City, and have begun to Reinforce and Barricade the Entrances as well as Exits to the Building using Classroom Furniture and Police Barriers. pic.twitter.com/ANHywn5ztv — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) April 30, 2024

The escalation comes one day after

Columbia University President Minouche Shafik pleaded with anti-Israel protesters on campus to take down their campus occupation so that graduation could be held.

CNN reported that protesters in the Columbia occupation area were handed a letter on Monday morning that states students inside the encampment would be placed on interim suspension if they don’t leave by 2 p.m. on Monday and would be to additional disciplinary actions. Students can avoid suspension and any other disciplinary action by signing a form and handing it into Columbia employees while leaving the encampment.

A Monday evening update from the university indicated it has begun suspending students,

”University representatives engaged in good faith in dialogue with the organizers and maintained that dialogue as long as possible because this reflected our values as a community and an effort to deescalate. We were hopeful. And we were disappointed when the student protestors could not reach consensus on the issues under discussion,” a university spokesman said.