Columbia deans who made fun of concerns about anti-Semitism resign

Three Columbia University deans who sent derogatory texts that were perceived as anti-Semitic have left the university.



The controversy surrounds a May 31 event titled “Jewish Life on Campus,” during which the three deans seemed to downplay concerns about anti-Semitism at the Ivy League school.



One of the deans wrote “Amazing what $$$$ can do,” following a mention at the event of an article on anti-Semitism written by a Columbia rabbi.



Another dean wrote that Brian Cohen, Executive Director of the Hillel Center at Columbia and Barnard College, “knows exactly what he’s doing and how to take full advantage of this moment. Huge fundraising potential.”



The third dean opined that the panel discussion at the event “comes from such a place of privilege.”



In June, Columbia announced that it had placed the three deans on leave, but did not say that it would fire them in response to the scandal.



The resignations come at a time when Columbia is accused of not doing enough about anti-Semitism following disruptive anti-Israel encampments on its campus that have inspired many copycat protests in other college and university campuses.



Columbia President Minouche Shafik criticized the texts, saying: “This incident revealed behavior and sentiments that were not only unprofessional, but also, disturbingly touched on ancient antisemitic tropes.”



“Whether intended as such or not, these sentiments are unacceptable and deeply upsetting, conveying a lack of seriousness about the concerns and the experiences of members of our Jewish community that is antithetical to our University’s values and the standards we must uphold in our community,” she continued.



Campus Reform has contacted Columbia University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.