Columbia faces ANOTHER civil rights investigation by Department of Education amid Hamas-endorsed campus occupation

The investigation also comes less than a week after an anti-Israel encampment began at Columbia University.

Adam Sabes | Deputy Editor
April 26, 2024, 2:07 pm ET

Columbia University is under another civil rights investigation by the Department of Education.

The Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights opened a shared ancestry investigation into Columbia University on Tuesday, less than a week after administrators at the school testified to Congress regarding campus anti-Semitism.

The investigation also comes less than a week after an anti-Israel encampment began at Columbia University.

As reported by Campus Reform, various instances of anti-Israel and anti-Jewish behavior was seen during the encampment.

[RELATED: Columbia AGAIN balks at removing Hamas-endorsed camp after extended deadline passes; ‘We have our demands, they have theirs’]

Jewish students walking by the protest were yelled at and told to “Go back to Europe” and “go back to Poland,” according to one X user.

”You have no culture” and “All you do is colonize,” were yelled by protesters. 

In one instance, protesters yelled in Arabic “Oh Hamas, oh loved one, hit/strike Tel Aviv,” video on social media showed.

In another video posted to X, the protesters could be heard yelling “We have Zionists who have entered the camp.” 

”We are going to create a human chain..so that they do not pass this point and infringe upon our privacy and try to disrupt our community,” the protesters shouted.

”We are going to slowly walk and take a step froward so that we can start to push them out of the camp,” they shouted.

One protester at Columbia held a sign reading “Al-Qasam’s next targets” with an arrow pointing to a group of individuals holding American flags.

A separate investigation was opened into Columbia University by the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights in November after a complaint alleged it had discriminated against its Students for Palestine and Jewish Voices for Peace organizations.

It’s unclear what complaint triggered the investigation to be opened on Tuesday.

[AYFKM: Columbia president told Congress this prof was ‘terminated.’ Now it appears he’s ‘holding class’ INSIDE Columbia’s gates among pro-Hamas camp]

Campus Reform reached out to Columbia University and the Department of Education for comment.


