Columbia Law National Lawyers Guild says Jewish students blocking divestment are threatening 'everyone's safety'

Columbia Law School’s National Lawyers Guild wrote in a mass email to its members that Jewish students, faculty, and trustees who are blocking divestment measures are threatening “everyone’s safety.”

The email was exposed by Zach Kessel, a National Review fellow, and was sent after Columbia decided to ask the NYPD to clear the anti-Israel encampment and make arrests.

”To the Jewish students, faculty, and trustees blocking divestment and urging the violent crackdowns on campus: you threaten everyone’s safety,” the email stated.

”Yet you continue to claim to speak for all Jews. Keep our names out of your mouths. You, who called us ‘Judenrat,’ put us on lists of ‘bad Jews,’ and cheered the brutalization of our comrades, do not represent us. While you repeatedly cried wolf with claims that anti-Zionist speech was antisemitic, which diluted the very real instances of antisemitism, we shared uplifting, welcoming Shabbat services in the Gaza Solidarity Encampment. While you threatened doxing and disciplinary action, we found community in the encampment and imagined a more just world,” they wrote.

”No Jew is safe until everyone is safe, and no Jew is free until Palestine is free,” the email also stated.

The Columbia NLG chapter also called the students who occupied Hamilton Hall “brave.”

In the email, the chapter also addressed claims that Jewish students don’t feel safe.

”We have repeated to the point of exhaustion that the protection of Jewish students and faculty is a dangerous, flimsy pretext for Columbia’s violence. By now, it is abundantly clear that this excuse is a gross perversion of the truth. This excuse has been weaponized by white Christian nationalists, including those in Congress, whose main motivations are dismantling diversity initiatives and promoting a Jewish majority in Israel to initiate the rapture,” the group



