Columbia Law students left ‘shaken’ by cops, call for exam cancellation

The Columbia Law Review called on Columbia University to cancel exams in reaction to alleged trauma supposedly suffered by students after police removed a disruptive anti-Israel encampment at the Ivy League university.



The statement issued by the Columbia Law Review, which was published by The Washington Free Beacon, began: “As the Administrative Board of student editors of the Columbia Law Review, we urge the Law School to cancel exams and give all students passing grades for their work throughout the semester. In the alternative, it is our view that the Law School at the very least observes the community’s overwhelming call for mandatory Pass/Fail during this horrific time for our campus.”



The editors continued, criticizing the NYPD’s dispersal of the disruptive anti-Israel encampment: “The violence we witnessed last night has irrevocably shaken many of us on the Review.” They alleged that “[w]e know this to be the same for a majority of our classmates.”





NYPD clash with Columbia protesters, making dozens of arrests and clearing the entire encampment in 2 hours.



Hundreds of officers in riot gear swiftly removed all of the students and protesters who had been encamped on the campus for 2 weeks.



As a result, the editors alleged: “The events of last night left us, and many of our peers, unable to focus and highly emotional during this tumultuous time.”



“This only follows the growing distress that many of us have felt for months as the humanitarian crisis abroad continues to unfold, and as the blatant antisemitism, islamophobia, and racism on campus have escalated,” they continued.



This April, Columbia announced that students at the school’s Morningside campus would be able to take final exams remotely.



