No results

Columbia Law students left ‘shaken’ by cops, call for exam cancellation

The demand comes in the wake of the NYPD removing a disruptive anti-Israel encampment on campus.

In response, the editors claimed: ‘The events of last night left us, and many of our peers, unable to focus and highly emotional during this tumultuous time.’

Screenshot on left taken from X account of Oli London.
Patrick McDonald '26 | Michigan Correspondent
May 9, 2024, 1:33 pm ET

The Columbia Law Review called on Columbia University to cancel exams in reaction to alleged trauma supposedly suffered by students after police removed a disruptive anti-Israel encampment at the Ivy League university.

The statement issued by the Columbia Law Review, which was published by The Washington Free Beacon, began: “As the Administrative Board of student editors of the Columbia Law Review, we urge the Law School to cancel exams and give all students passing grades for their work throughout the semester. In the alternative, it is our view that the Law School at the very least observes the community’s overwhelming call for mandatory Pass/Fail during this horrific time for our campus.”

[RELATED: Columbia breaks silence, says Hamas-endorsed students occupying campus building ‘face expulsion,’ makes no mention of police]

The editors continued, criticizing the NYPD’s dispersal of the disruptive anti-Israel encampment: “The violence we witnessed last night has irrevocably shaken many of us on the Review.” They alleged that “[w]e know this to be the same for a majority of our classmates.” 


As a result, the editors alleged: “The events of last night left us, and many of our peers, unable to focus and highly emotional during this tumultuous time.”

[RELATED: Columbia Law National Lawyers Guild says Jewish students blocking divestment are threatening ‘everyone’s safety’]

“This only follows the growing distress that many of us have felt for months as the humanitarian crisis abroad continues to unfold, and as the blatant antisemitism, islamophobia, and racism on campus have escalated,” they continued. 

This April, Columbia announced that students at the school’s Morningside campus would be able to take final exams remotely. 

Campus Reform has contacted Columbia University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

