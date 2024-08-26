Columbia limits campus to public in anticipation of more anti-Israel unrest

In a public announcement, Columbia University has announced that it is restricting access to the university’s campus, following measures that were taken in the spring amidst pro-Hamas protests.

In a message from Cas Holloway, Columbia’s Chief Operating Officer, the Columbia University community was notified on Columbia’s website that the Morningside campus would be restricted to only individuals who have Columbia University IDs and registered guests of card holders.

The university has opened only five ports of entry for cardholders to enter the campus, noting that the entry points that were previously open 24/7 are open now only to Columbia University students, faculty, or staff who have a “CUID” or arrange for pre-registration.

The university said that students and staff who wish to bring a guest on campus must fill out a guest registration form.

Holloway wrote that the decision was made to “keep our community safe given reports of potential disruptions at Columbia and on college campuses across the country as we approach the beginning of the new school year.”

The university added that it is “concerned about non-affiliates who may not have the best interests of the Columbia community in mind.”

Columbia University added in its public announcement that the change to campus access is reflective of how the “campus access status level is a dynamic measure that responds to potential disruptions to our academic activities and campus operations.”

Campus Reform has contacted Columbia University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.