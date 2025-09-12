Columbia pro-Hamas encampment leader Khymani James calls for ‘More. MORE!!!’ after Kirk assassination

Responding to the assassination of Charlie Kirk, former Columbia University encampment leader Khymani James appears to be demanding the killing of more conservatives.

Columbia professor Shai Davidai explained James “has called for me and my fellow Israelis to die” and demanded he be expelled in an X post. Another Columbia student, Shoshana Aufzien, also called for James’ expulsion. “What is @Columbia waiting for?” Aufzien asked, pointing to James’ previous statement that people should be “grateful” that he isn’t “going out and murdering Zionists.”

James’ other recent tweets include “NO ONE MOURNS THE WICKED” and claim that anyone who mourns Kirk is “celebrating the inevitable and just fate of fascists.” James’ posts incite the perpetuation of political violence as he demands “More. MORE!!!” then says “Down with all the fascists,” in a post accompanied by a heart-eyes emoji.

[RELATED: Clemson professor purges social media accounts after apparently mocking Charlie Kirk’s murder]

Campus Reform has previously reported on the connection between the uptick in usage of the word “fascist” to describe modern conservative leaders. In an exclusive report, we obtained messages from the MTSU College Democrats who were also justifying apathy for Kirk’s assassination with language like “sometimes fascies get what’s coming.”

A bullet casing in the same set of ammunition used to kill Charlie Kirk on Sept. 10 was engraved with the words: “Hey fascist! Catch!”

James is known on campus for being a leader of the Spring 2024 pro-Palestinian encampments. His incendiary comments during this time include the denial of the right to life, as defined in the Declaration of Independence, of those who are Zionist when he said “Zionists don’t deserve to live.”

During a meeting with Columbia administrators, James compared individuals who support Israel to white supremacists and Nazis. “These are all the same people,” James said. “The projects they have built, i.e. Israel, it’s all antithetical to peace. And so, yes, I feel very comfortable, very comfortable, calling for those people to die.”

After making statements that discriminated against Jews, James filed a lawsuit against Columbia University because he believed his suspension from the university was related to discrimination against him for his identity as black, queer, and pro-Palestinian. James was concerned his rights under the New York State Human Rights Law and the New York City Human Rights Law had been violated.

According to the lawsuit filing, these messages disrupted James’ schoolwork and left him feeling “uncomfortable.” Neither New York State Human Rights Law nor New York City Human Rights Law guarantee individuals the generalized right to feel comfortable.

Congresswoman Virginia Foxx confirmed that the leadership of Columbia University made a promise to her that James would be expelled for his antisemitic rhetoric. “He was not expelled. Nothing was done. @Columbia, you have failed again, again, and again,” Foxx said.

James has also reposted an X post with 436K likes made by another account mocking Kirk: “according to kirk empathy is a made-up new age term, so keep the jokes coming. it’s what he would’ve wanted.”

This reposted tweet references comments Kirk made about modern usage of the word “empathy.” Kirk said in an interview in October 2022 on The Charlie Kirk Show that the word had become a “made-up new age term that does a lot of damage.” In the full clip, Kirk goes on to say that he prefers the word “sympathy.”

The word empathy entered the English language as a way to describe an aesthetic capacity: projecting one’s own strivings and feelings into the shapes of objects. Only later did the meaning of the word shift toward the emotional and moral understanding of others.

[RELATED: Professors defend Charlie Kirk assassination on Bluesky]

James’ comments illustrate how this shift in usage of the word “empathy” has become weaponized. When progressives frame disagreement with their policies as the incapacity for “empathy,” they categorize those who disagree with them as heartless. This dehumanization fuels the misapplication of the term “fascist” to justify political violence against those who disagree with the left.

Elsewhere on X, James has said of Kirk’s murder that “American law is the white man’s law … it’s white supremacy. No one should be playing into it.”

“Let the fascists cry as their blood is spilled,” James said in the post, with a smiley face emoji.

Campus Reform has reached out to Columbia University for comment, this article will be updated accordingly.



