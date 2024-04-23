Columbia prof excuses Hamas terrorism: ‘We shouldn’t allow ourselves to be distracted' by Oct. 7 massacre
A Columbia University professor who spoke to students seemed to excuse Hamas’s Oct. 7 massacre of Jewish civilians.
In a video posted to X by the group Documenting Jew Hatred on Campus, Professor Bruce Robbins can be heard saying: “The murder of civilians by Hamas . . . on Oct. 7 was an atrocity. And yet, I believe in the Palestinian cause in spite of the fact that an atrocity was committed in that cause.”
Professor Bruce Robbins of @Columbia’s Department of English and Comparative Literature joined the jihadists illegally occupying the West Lawn.
In this video posted on the pro-Hamas faculty’s social media account, Professor Robbins says, “We shouldn’t allow ourselves to be… pic.twitter.com/bULTTfhmjq
He continued, claiming that “Israel has been committing atrocity after atrocity after atrocity, day after day after day after day, and [it is] disproportionate . . . as a response to what happened on Oct. 7, that also matters.”
“But the really subversive thing for me . . . is that atrocity by itself isn’t decisive. You gotta think of other things. What’s a good cause, and what . . . isn’t. The Palestinian cause clearly has justice on its side, it has had all the way back . . . we shouldn’t allow ourselves to be distracted by the terrible things that were done on Oct. 7,” he concluded.
Robbins, who is part of Columbia’s Department of English and Comparative Literature, has “Marxism” and “Critical Social Theory” listed as “Research Interests” on his faculty page.
The video was originally posted to Instagram by the group FSJP Columbia Barnard Teachers which describes itself on its Instagram as “a collective of Columbia University, Barnard College, & Teachers College faculty, staff, and graduate workers dedicated to Palestinian freedom.”