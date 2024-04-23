Opinion
Columbia prof excuses Hamas terrorism: ‘We shouldn’t allow ourselves to be distracted' by Oct. 7 massacre

Columbia professor Bruce Robbins said: ‘I believe in the Palestinian cause in spite of the fact that an atrocity was committed in that cause.’

Robbins, who is part of Columbia’s Department of English and Comparative Literature, has ‘Marxism' and ‘Critical Social Theory' listed as ‘Research Interests''on his faculty page.

Screenshot taken from X account of Documenting Jew Hatred on Campus.
Elad Vaida | Managing Editor
April 23, 2024, 1:07 pm ET

A Columbia University professor who spoke to students seemed to excuse Hamas’s Oct. 7 massacre of Jewish civilians.  
 
[RELATED: ‘Long Live Hamas!’– Columbia protester glorifies the terrorist group: WATCH]
 
In a video posted to X by the group Documenting Jew Hatred on Campus, Professor Bruce Robbins can be heard saying: “The murder of civilians by Hamas . . . on Oct. 7 was an atrocity. And yet, I believe in the Palestinian cause in spite of the fact that an atrocity was committed in that cause.”  


 


He continued, claiming that “Israel has been committing atrocity after atrocity after atrocity, day after day after day after day, and [it is] disproportionate . . . as a response to what happened on Oct. 7, that also matters.” 
 
[RELATED: Harvard Yard partially closed as anti-Israel protests rock Ivy League]

“But the really subversive thing for me . . . is that atrocity by itself isn’t decisive. You gotta think of other things. What’s a good cause, and what . . . isn’t. The Palestinian cause clearly has justice on its side, it has had all the way back . . . we shouldn’t allow ourselves to be distracted by the terrible things that were done on Oct. 7,” he concluded.  

Robbins, who is part of Columbia’s Department of English and Comparative Literature, has “Marxism” and “Critical Social Theory” listed as “Research Interests” on his faculty page.  

The video was originally posted to Instagram by the group FSJP Columbia Barnard Teachers which describes itself on its Instagram as “a collective of Columbia University, Barnard College, & Teachers College faculty, staff, and graduate workers dedicated to Palestinian freedom.”

Staff image

