Columbia SJP urges Mackelmore not to perform in UAE, citing nation's alleged support for Israel

Columbia University’s Students for Justice in Palestine chapter recently called on rap singer Macklemore to cancel his upcoming Oct. 4 appearance in the United Arab Emirates.

In a June 13 post on Instagram, the SJP group posted a series of messages that criticized the artist’s scheduled performance, saying: “This is a request from the leaders of Columbia Students for Justice in Palestine and the occupiers of Hind’s Hall to @macklemore. We stand in unwavering solidarity with the demands of the people of Sudan and thus we are asking that you cancel your performance of ‘Hind’s Hall’ in the UAE.”

One of the reasons stated for the group’s opposition to the UAE was its official diplomatic recognition of Israel and its supposed subsequent opposition to Palestinians.

“Since the UAE’s recognition of ‘Israel’ with the U.S. brokered Abraham Accords in 2020, the UAE has committed itself to undermining Palestinian self-determination. Despite over 40,000 Palestinians martyred by the Zionist entity since October 7th, the UAE has remained resolute in its commitment to enabling genocide - from Palestine to Sudan.”

Though the group affirmed “our gratitude for the solidarity Macklemore has shown thus far by naming a song after the Columbia University building that we reclaimed in honor of Hind Rajib,” they noted their criticism of the UAE for its alleged involvement in Sudan’s civil war.

The SJP expressed its “faith” that Macklemore will show “solidarity” with “struggles that are directly linked to Palestinian liberation, namely the Darfur Genocide currently perpetrated by the UAE-backed RSF (Rapid Support Forces) who are responsible for the ethnic cleansing of Sudanese civilians, particularly Black non-Arab ethnic groups.”

“Due to the UAE’s active investments in agricultural land acquisitions and the extensive gold resources in Sudan, the RSF is able to fund their genocidal campaign by smuggling gold from Sudan to the UAE in return for arms. The people of Sudan have asked for a boycott of tourism to the UAE, and we hope that you will heed their demand,” the group wrote.

The group added: “From the Zionist entity to the UAE, we reject every wing of the genocide-profiteering war machine,” and: “As the UAE actively funds the Darfur genocide, they remain one of the most important regional allies of the Zionist entity.”

The group added in the caption of the post a list of pro-Palestinian “Vetted organizations” to donate to, journalists to follow, and “Activists and Organizations” to follow as well.

Campus Reform has contacted Columbia University and Macklemore for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.