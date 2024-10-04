Columbia students protest in ‘All out for Lebanon event,’ call for divestment

Screenshot taken from CUAD's Instagram.

Anti-Israel activists demonstrated at Columbia University to protest Israel’s counterattack against the Lebanese terrorist group, Hezbollah, which has repeatedly attacked Israel following the Oct. 7 massacre.

The “All out for Lebanon” protest, which was promoted by the anti-Israel student group Columbia University Apartheid Divest, was held at the university’s Morningside Heights campus on Friday.

“The time for action is NOW. We cannot succumb to neoliberal apathy, sit scared, or remain silent as we near one year of an exponentially intensifying genocide (that Columbia invests in, profits off of, and abets). . . . Wear a mask. Wear your keffiyeh. Bring a friend,” the group wrote.

Speakers at the protest accused the Columbia administration of supporting “genocide” by not divesting from ties to Israel. “It is incomprehensible that we still have to be standing on the Sundial begging our university to stop funding this,” declared one speaker.

Israel’s attack came in response to Hezbollah launching more than 10,000 rockets at the Jewish state in the months following Oct. 7, in a campaign designed to support Hamas terrorists. Throughout its existence as a terrorist group, Hezbollah has also murdered hundreds of innocents.

Chants at the protests included “Disclose, divest, we will not stop, we will not rest” and “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.” Protesters also called out “We have nothing to lose but our chains,” a communist slogan invented by Karl Marx in the Communist Manifesto.

Since the student protest, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli airstrike. In response, Iran launched its second missile attack on Israel this year, in what has been called the largest ballistic missile attack in history.

Columbia’s interim president Katrina Armstrong recently apologized for the university’s bringing in police in order to disperse the school’s anti-Israel tent camp.

“I know that this is tricky for me to say, but I do understand that I sit in this job, right. And so if you could just let everybody know who was hurt by that, that I’m just incredibly sorry,” Armstrong said. “And I know it wasn’t me, but I’m really sorry. … I saw it, and I’m really sorry.”

