Columbia University kicks out students who invaded and occupied campus building during 2024 protests

The school ‘issued sanctions to students ranging from multi-year suspensions, temporary degree revocations, and expulsions related to the occupation of Hamilton Hall last spring.’

The students in question invaded, barricaded, and vandalized a Columbia building in 2024, refusing warnings to cease and eventually leading to their arrest by police.

Screenshot taken from X account of OSINTdefender.
Elad Vaida | Managing Editor
March 14, 2025, 10:46 am ET

Columbia University in New York has announced that it expelled several students who were involved in a campus building takeover during the 2024 anti-Israel protests. 

The Ivy League university announced on Thursday that the school’s “Judicial Board determined findings and issued sanctions to students ranging from multi-year suspensions, temporary degree revocations, and expulsions related to the occupation of Hamilton Hall last spring.” 

[RELATED: Sen. Rick Scott introduces bill expanding Title VI protections for Jewish students]

The activists in question invaded the Hamilton Hall building on campus in 2024 as part of their campus takeover, barricading themselves inside and vandalizing the building. 

A school spokesperson warned at the time that “[s]tudents occupying the building face expulsion.”

“Protesters have chosen to escalate to an untenable situation—vandalizing property, breaking doors and windows, and blockading entrances—and we are following through with the consequences we outlined yesterday,” the spokesperson stated. 

Despite the warnings, the protesters refused to disperse, leading to Columbia University leaders calling the NYPD. Police officers finally dispersed the protest and arrested many of those responsible. 

[RELATED: Columbia University acknowledges federal gov’s ‘legitimate concerns’ after Trump admin axes $400 million]

The expulsions come after Barnard College, an affiliate of Columbia University, expelled several students who were involved in an invasion of a class on Israeli history in January. The expulsions triggered several protests at the campus, including two different building takeovers. 

Columbia University has also recently found itself in the news after Immigrations and Customs Enforcement initiated an effort to deport Mahmoud Khalil, a former student who was deeply involved in the disruptive 2024 protests. 

Campus Reform has reached out to Columbia University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

Staff image

