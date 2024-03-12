Columbia University president and board chairs to testify before House committee investigating anti-Semitism

Leaders of Columbia University will testify at a House Committee on Education and the Workforce hearing on April 17.

The House committee announced on March 11 that Columbia University President Nemat (Minouche) Shafik along with Board of Trustees Co-Chairs Claire Shipman and David Greenwald will appear at the hearing, titled “Columbia in Crisis: Columbia University’s Response to Antisemitism.”

Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-NC) explained in a statement why a hearing is needed with Columbia’s leaders.

“Some of the worst cases of antisemitic assaults, harassment, and vandalism on campus have occurred at Columbia University,” Foxx wrote. “Due to the severe and pervasive nature of these cases, and the Columbia administration’s failure to enforce its own policies to protect Jewish students, the Committee must hear from Columbia’s leadership in person to learn how the school is addressing antisemitism on its campus.”

During a roundtable on anti-Semitism hosted by the committee on Feb. 29, Columbia undergraduate student Eden Yadegar said, ”[w]e have been attacked with sticks outside of our library. We have been surrounded by angry mobs. And we have been threatened to ‘keep f***ing running.’”

Columbia University is currently under investigation by the committee, which has requested several documents, including the following:

- ”All reports of antisemitic acts or incidents and related documents and communications since January 1, 2021, including but not limited to all reports of antisemitic acts, incidents, or discrimination” made to university offices.

- ”Documents sufficient to show any Columbia disciplinary, academic, personnel, administrative, or other processes through which allegations of hate crimes, discrimination, bias, or harassment are responded to, including but not limited to, any written policies, procedures, guidance, handbooks, rubrics, and/or tables of penalties”

- ”Documents sufficient to show Columbia’s policies and procedures that ensure and preserve access to safe and uninterrupted learning environments and respond to and address reported violations, including through law enforcement, investigative, and disciplinary processes.”

A spokesperson for Columbia University told Columbia Spectator that “Columbia is committed to combating antisemitism and we welcome the opportunity to discuss our work to protect and support Jewish students and keep our community safe.”



