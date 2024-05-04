Columbia University professor allegedly cancels final, gives everyone an A

A professor at Columbia University allegedly canceled the final exam and gave everyone an A.

David Bernstein, a professor at George Mason Law School tweeted a screenshot of the email allegedly from a Columbia professor to his students.

From an email from a Columbia professor to his class. No final exam, and everyone gets an A. Is Columbia going to allow professors to literally not do their jobs? pic.twitter.com/X4KukVg7q1 — David Bernstein (@ProfDBernstein) May 3, 2024

”I am canceling our final next Wednesday, as simply cannot pretend that academic business can go on under the current conditions,” the professor wrote. You have all received a grade of A for the course.”

Bernstein said he got the information from a source who didn’t want the professor’s name shared.