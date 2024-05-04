Opinion
Columbia University professor allegedly cancels final, gives everyone an A

A professor at Columbia University allegedly canceled the final exam and gave everyone an A.

Adam Sabes | Deputy Editor
May 4, 2024, 12:00 pm ET

A professor at Columbia University allegedly canceled the final exam and gave everyone an A.

David Bernstein, a professor at George Mason Law School tweeted a screenshot of the email allegedly from a Columbia professor to his students.

”I am canceling our final next Wednesday, as simply cannot pretend that academic business can go on under the current conditions,” the professor wrote. You have all received a grade of A for the course.”

[RELATED: NO FOOD FOR YOU: Hungry Hamas-endorsed Columbia building occupiers beg administrators to feed them]

Bernstein said he got the information from a source who didn’t want the professor’s name shared.

