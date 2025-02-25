Columbia University removes DEI web pages following Trump’s executive order

Columbia University recently removed references to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) on several of its official school websites following President Trump’s anti-DEI executive order.

DEI websites previously operated by Columbia’s School of General Studies, School of International and Public Affairs, and Faculty of Arts and Sciences have all been removed, according to The Columbia Daily Spectator.

The Faculty of Arts and Sciences’ “Diversity” web page now leads to an error message, but previously contained references to an “Equity Initiative Announcement,” a “Diversity Strategic Plan,” and a “Mid-year anti-racism activities update.”

The “Diversity Initiatives” web page operated by Columbia’s Office of the Provost has also been taken down, and now reads: “You are not authorized to access this page.”

“Columbia’s commitment to diversity is supported by a variety of offices and initiatives,” an archived version of that page states. “The Office of the Vice Provost for Faculty Advancement partners with these offices and initiatives to advance the University’s mission.”

Columbia’s move to eliminate DEI references is part of a broader anti-DEI movement that has swept the country in recent weeks. On Feb. 17, the U.S. Department of Education announced that it terminated $600 million in grants that went toward funding “divisive ideologies” such as DEI, “social justice activism” and “Critical Race Theory.”

Columbia is not the first school to remove references to DEI from official web pages following President Trump’s anti-DEI executive order. For instance, the University of Notre Dame recently revised its DEI webpage to read, “We Are All Notre Dame.”

The University of Michigan School of Nursing completely removed its DEI page, along with a DEI statement, following President Trumps’s executive order. Previously, the school’s DEI statement asserted that it was “built from diversity” and additionally contained a reference to “equity.”

Northeastern University in Massachusetts also removed references to DEI programs on its website.

Eliminating DEI is not the only rollback of left-wing ideology that Columbia has undergone since President Trump took office. Earlier this month, the school removed references to a “transgender inclusion” policy following President Trump’s “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports” executive order, according to The Columbia Daily Spectator.

Campus Reform has contacted Columbia University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.