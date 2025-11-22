Confidence in higher education hits new low: Gallup poll

Public trust in the value of a college education has reached its lowest point in over a decade, according to a Gallup poll released in September.

Only 35% of Americans now say college is “very important,” a dramatic drop from 53% in 2019 and 75% in 2010. Nearly one-quarter of respondents say college is “not too important,” up from just 4% in 2010.

The decline is seen across all age groups and political affiliations. College was once widely viewed as a stepping stone to success, but today, only about a third of Americans across every age range still see it that way.

Support among Democrats remains higher than among Republicans, but both parties have seen significant declines. Only 20% of Republicans rate college as very important, compared to 49% of Democrats. Republicans are just as likely to call it “not too important” as “fairly important” (39%).

Even among college graduates, just 40% now view a degree as very important, with most rating it as only “fairly” so. Non-graduates are evenly split, with 31% saying college is very important and 32% saying it is not.

The shift comes amid growing concerns about political bias on campus, rising tuition costs, and the relevance of college in a changing job market.

Despite the downturn, many Americans still see value in higher education. Most parents say they hope their children attend college after high school, and many without degrees still believe a bachelor’s or associate degree holds value.

Still, the perception that college is essential is quickly fading.