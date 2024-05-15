Confused students panic over imaginary removal of LGBT resources

Activists recently protested a large university in Statesboro, Georgia for its rollback of so-called LGBT-affirming resources, even though no such rollback actually occurred.

On April 24, Boro Pride, an LGBT advocacy organization, published an open letter accusing the Georgia Southern University administration of abolishing multiple LGBTQ resources, including medical treatment, career resources, and sexual diversity statements, and thereby taking a stance against the LGBTQ community.

“Extensive research shows that visibly supporting LGBTQIA+ individuals and their identities promotes self-acceptance, safety, sense of belonging, and resilience for these individuals, all of which are integral to student success during college and beyond graduation,” the letter states.

The document concludes that GSU is “showing an endorsement of restricting the rights of LGBTQIA+ people, allowing people who are anti-LGBTQIA+ to have a platform to launch their discrimination.”

GSU responded within 48 hours, publishing a statement saying that no such change occurred and clarifying that any appearance to the contrary was due to ongoing renovations to GSU’s network of web pages, during which some pages had been moved or redesigned.

“If students or employees have any questions or have trouble locating information about these services,” the statement reads, “the Dean of Students or Human Resources offices can be helpful in connecting them with our many resources and programs.”

However, LGBTQ activists on GSU’s campus still protested the apparent removal of these services, organizing a sit-in on April 29, demanding “a public apology from President Marrero, expressing remorse for the erasure of LGBTIA+ visibility and resource advertisement, and acknowledging the resulting harm to LGBTQIA+ students.”

According to an anonymous source, demonstrators participated in a “circle of unity,” a 10-minute moment of silence expressing solidarity with the LGBTQ community.

GSU president Kyle Marrero had said on April 24 that, although training procedures related to some of these programs had changed, he had not directed university staff to change any LGBT services themselves or related signage, with the exception of one sign advertising “Gender Affirming Care” since the university offers no such services.

Protesters also took issue with the absence of GSU web pages advertising the university’s LGBT services, demanding the “restoration of all previously available information about LGBTQ+ identities and resources to the public-facing GSU website by May 3rd, 2024.”

Campus Reform has reached out to GSU for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.