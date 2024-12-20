Congressional report recommends cutting off Title IV funds to schools that boycott Israel

A recently released Congressional report recommended that Washington cut off taxpayer dollars from schools that agree to boycott Israel.

The report, titled “U.S. House of Representatives Staff Report on Antisemitism,” was released on Wednesday.

Among its other recommendations, the report notes: “A significant amount of campus unrest resulted from anti-Israel radicals’ efforts to coerce institutions to divest from and boycott Israel. Congress can help stop this madness by passing legislation so any institution of higher education that contravenes U.S. foreign policy by boycotting or divesting from Israel will become ineligible for federal student aid under Title IV.”

Title IV of the Higher Education Act “authorizes the federal government’s major student financial aid programs, which are the primary source of direct federal support to students pursuing postsecondary education,” according to the Congressional Research Service.

The report adds: “Federal laws already prohibit U.S. persons from participating in unsanctioned foreign boycotts, most notably the Arab League boycott of Israel, with significant criminal and administrative penalties for violators.”

The report notes that there has been a dramatic increase in anti-Semitism on America’s college and university campuses since Hamas’s Oct. 7 terrorist attack on Israeli civilians.

Many universities have faced Title VI investigations from the Department of Education, including 14 that resulted from complaints filed by Campus Reform Editor in Chief Dr. Zachary Marschall.

These investigations are based on claims that many American colleges and universities have either done nothing to stop anti-Semitism from running rampant on their campuses, or have actively promoted such anti-Semitism.

The Congressional report also notes that students who were involved in 2024’s wave of anti-Israel encampments that disrupted life on campus were “granted shocking concessions.”

“In a dereliction of their responsibilities, many school officials failed to clear these encampments in a timely manner, often negotiating with encampment participants, and in some cases appeasing them with appalling concessions,” the report notes.