Convicted killer spotted at Hamas-endorsed Syracuse University encampment before being arrested

May 13, 2024, 11:52 am ET

A convicted killer was spotted at the Syracuse University anti-Israel encampment.

According to CBS Albany, Eural Warren, a convicted killer, was present at the encampment. Warran was convicted of manslaughter in 1996.

Despite concerns raised to the Syracuse administration, Warren has been at the encampment several times since April 29.

At Syracuse university pro #hamas encampment a convicted felon threaten students daily. He was convicted of manslaughter and weapons possession. He sleeps on the Quad and the chancellor will not remove him and refuse to meet the Jewish community. #syracuse #hamas #israel #jews pic.twitter.com/OA5ukz1QDO — Ronn Torossian (@RTorossian5wpr) May 9, 2024

Warren was eventually arrested on Friday by the Syracuse University Department of Public Safety.

“On Wednesday, we informed the student protesters that non-affiliates of the University are not permitted on our campus as part of their protest,” a university spokesperson said.

“We had not seen this individual on our campus until this afternoon. Once spotted, he was promptly arrested and removed from campus.”

One pro-Palestine group posted on social media a picture of Warren in handcuffs with the caption he was “doxed by Zionists.”

Rep, Elise Stefanik (R-NY) told the outlet that the incident put students in danger.

”Syracuse University’s leadership is sacrificing the safety and security of its student body to the pro-Hamas mob allowing illegal antisemitic encampments including a convicted felon guilty of a brutal murder,” Rep. Stefanik said. “Despite students’ concerns, Syracuse University unfortunately decided that pandering to self-proclaimed terrorists is more important than Syracuse students. This is unacceptable, Syracuse University President Kent Syverud must protect campus immediately,” said Stefanik.