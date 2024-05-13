Opinion
Convicted killer spotted at Hamas-endorsed Syracuse University encampment before being arrested

Despite concerns raised to the Syracuse administration, Warren has been at the encampment several times since April 29.

Adam Sabes | Deputy Editor
May 13, 2024, 11:52 am ET

A convicted killer was spotted at the Syracuse University anti-Israel encampment.

According to CBS Albany, Eural Warren, a convicted killer, was present at the encampment. Warran was convicted of manslaughter in 1996.

Despite concerns raised to the Syracuse administration, Warren has been at the encampment several times since April 29.

Warren was eventually arrested on Friday by the Syracuse University Department of Public Safety.

[RELATED: Duke University anti-Israel students walk-out on Jerry Seinfeld graduation speech]

“On Wednesday, we informed the student protesters that non-affiliates of the University are not permitted on our campus as part of their protest,” a university spokesperson said. 

 “We had not seen this individual on our campus until this afternoon. Once spotted, he was promptly arrested and removed from campus.”

One pro-Palestine group posted on social media a picture of Warren in handcuffs with the caption he was “doxed by Zionists.”

Rep, Elise Stefanik (R-NY) told the outlet that the incident put students in danger.

[RELATED: CHAOS AT FORDHAM: Woman speaks out after protester rips Israeli flag from her hands, says it’s ‘Baffling’: EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

”Syracuse University’s leadership is sacrificing the safety and security of its student body to the pro-Hamas mob allowing illegal antisemitic encampments including a convicted felon guilty of a brutal murder,” Rep. Stefanik said. “Despite students’ concerns, Syracuse University unfortunately decided that pandering to self-proclaimed terrorists is more important than Syracuse students. This is unacceptable, Syracuse University President Kent Syverud must protect campus immediately,” said Stefanik.

