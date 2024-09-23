Cornell anti-Israel protest against Boeing over Israel ties leads to potential criminal charges

More than 100 pro-Palestine demonstrators at Cornell University recently disrupted a career fair at the school, which resulted in altercations between student protesters and university police.

The walk-out, which took place on Sept. 18, was organized by an anti-Israel student group at Cornell called the Coalition for Mutual Liberation (CML), according to The Cornell Daily Sun.

The students chanted anti-Israel slogans during the demonstration, including “We will work, we will fight. No more jobs in genocide” and “F*** you Boeing.”

[RELATED: Anti-Israel activists vandalize Ben Franklin statue at UPenn, call it ‘symbol of imperial violence and colonialism’]

“Yesterday, the Coalition for Mutual Liberation successfully shut down a Boeing and L3Harris recruitment event,” CML posted to Instagram on Sept. 19. “These two companies were included in the list of military contractors that students voted overwhelmingly for Cornell to divest and cut professional ties from.”

“Neither one of these genocidal companies should be recruiting on Cornell’s campus in the first place,” the group concluded.

“We made our voices heard through the referendum last spring, and the University not only completely ignored the wishes of the student body, but continued its complicity through its investments and by continuing to invite these weapons manufacturers to take part in our campus culture,” one CML member added. “That is completely unacceptable.”

According to a statement from the university administration, Cornell Police officers were “pushed and shoved” and guests of the university “felt threatened.”

“[S]tudents were denied their ability to experience the Career Fair,” Cornell’s statement continued. “This behavior is unacceptable, a violation of university policy, and illegal.”

The university stated that its police department is currently attempting to “identify those who violated our policies,” and that any students they identify will be “referred to the Office of Student Conduct and Community Standards for immediate action including suspension.”

“These individuals will also be subject to potential criminal charges,” the university concluded.

[RELATED: UPenn adopts official institutional neutrality following turbulent period of anti-Israel protests]

Cornell Professor Russell Rickford, who described Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack against Israel as “exhilarating” and “energizing,” will be allowed to teach courses at the university this semester.

“I am deeply disgusted by Cornell’s decision to continue employing Mr. Rickford after his horrific statements that celebrated the murder of innocent people and incited violence,” said NY Rep. Claudia Tenney about the school’s decision to retain Rickford.

On Aug. 26, anti-Israel students at Cornell vandalized the campus by breaking windows and writing anti-Israel slogans such as “Israel bombs, Cornell pays” on university buildings.

Campus Reform has contacted Cornell University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.