Cornell College discontinuing more than a dozen majors and minors

Cornell College in Mount Vernon, Iowa, will discontinue more than a dozen majors and minors in the 2026–2027 academic year, scaling back its liberal arts curriculum in response to declining enrollment and shifting student demand.

Among the programs being cut are majors in French, German, Spanish, Classical Studies, Religion, and all music degrees.

Minors in French, German, and Religion will also be eliminated, though a Spanish minor will remain. Music offerings will shrink to focus solely on choir, musical theatre, and contemporary/pop genres, while instrumental groups will be paused.

The college said in a Nov. 21 announcement that students currently enrolled in these majors will be able to complete their degrees through individualized teach-out plans.

Faculty impacted by the cuts have been notified, and while some may transition into other roles, Cornell declined to say how many jobs may be lost.

Administrators framed the move as a strategic response to evolving student interests and labor market trends. Language instruction will shift to online partners and off-campus programs as on-campus course offerings diminish.

Cornell says the goal is to align its resources with academic areas showing stronger enrollment while preserving its liberal arts identity through interdisciplinary programming. However, the reduction in traditional liberal arts fields marks a significant change for the college.