Cornell profs fear Harris will be a victim of 'misogynoir'

Professors from an Ivy League institution recently weighed in on Kamala Harris’ presidential run and some of the challenges she may soon face, including the prospects of “misogynoir.”

Cornell University recently placed a press release on its web page in which three professors provided insight into Harris’ candidacy.

“There is no question that Harris’s candidacy will open up a torrent of misogynoir, a term coined by Moya Bailey and Trudy for the intersection of misogyny and racism (particularly anti-Black racism, although Harris is also of course South Asian),” wrote Kate Manne, associate professor of philosophy. “It’s our job to fight it in our circles and even ourselves.”

”Opposing the misogynoir Harris is about to face loudly and vocally is the only way forward,” she continued. ”The fate of our country hangs precariously in the balance.”

Samantha Sheppard, associate professor of performing and media arts, noted the role that black female celebrities will play in publicly endorsing Harris.

“We are witnessing the unique role that Black women celebrities, who have been marginalized in their own industries, as they take center stage in the effort to support Vice President Harris,” Sheppard argued. ”Last night’s class #WinWithBlackWomen Zoom event included 40,000 Black women who discussed how they would support Harris, raising $1 million in four hours. Many Black women celebrities were on that call.”

Sheppard also echoed Manne’s concern that Harris will be the victim of “misogynoir” from voters.

“This has been a tough year for Black women in leadership (e.g., Claudine Gay),” she wrote on Cornell’s website. “It’s critical for Black women with platforms to work together to rise above the misogynoir that Harris will face.”

Some were hesitant of Harris’ prospects for other reasons. Douglas L. Kriner, professor of government, questioned whether it was appropriate for her to be selected as the nominee in the first place.

“Should Democrats have closed ranks so fast?”, he asked. “Is a coronation devoid of any input from the rank and file a good look for a party campaigning on ‘defending democracy?’”

He also noted that Harris may face trouble because of her affiliation with Biden.

“Harris is inextricably tied to an unpopular administration and will be on defense on key issues like inflation and immigration,” Kriner wrote. “And in most of the polling data we’ve seen such far, Harris does not significantly outperform Biden.”

