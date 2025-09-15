Cornell students receive anti-Semitic threats in spoofed emails posing as university president

Cornell University is investigating a threatening email sent to members of its community from a spoofed account impersonating the university president.

On Sept. 4, university administrators including Associate Vice President for Public Safety Dave Honan, Chief Information Officer Ben Maddox, and Chief Information Security Officer Bobby Edamala announced that the message contained violent anti-Semitic language targeting Jewish and LGBT-identifying communities.

The email originated from an overseas account and was immediately reported to the FBI. Cornell University Police and Information Technology Security are leading the investigation with federal authorities.

The Grinspoon Hillel Center for Jewish Community at Cornell said in a statement that it was deeply disturbed by the “hateful message” that sought to “sow fear” within the community.

“There is no place for antisemitism, homophobia, hate, or discrimination of any kind on our campus,” said a representative for the Grinspoon Hillel Center for Jewish Community at Cornell. “We know our community is stronger than any hate we may receive, and that Cornell is a place where all are welcome.”

“We appreciate Cornell’s swift investigation and are grateful for their efforts to ensure that all students are safe and supported,” the ADL New York/New Jersey posted about the incident on Sept. 5.

On Sept. 8, Cornell officials reported that since Sept. 4, threatening and hateful emails have been sent to members of the university community from a spoofed account impersonating the University President.

“The latest emails include menacing content about individuals and groups at Cornell and in the local community,” the administrators explained. “Some non-Cornell entities also have received these disturbing messages.”

This is not the first occasion on which Cornell has made headlines in connection to anti-Semitism on its campus. In April, for instance, the Trump administration froze $1 billion in federal funding for Cornell, citing anti-Semitism concerns, among other issues.

In April, Cornell hired singer Kehlani to perform on campus despite her history of anti-Israel statements. Anti-Semitism watchdogs condemned the decision, with one advocate comparing it to inviting the KKK to perform for Black students; Kehlani was replaced by another artist.

“Black students wouldn’t be expected to welcome a KKK rock band on campus. Asian students weren’t told, ‘Asian hate Get over it,’” said the founder of the non-profit StopAntisemitism, Liora Rez. “So why are Jewish students treated as the exception?”

Campus Reform has contacted Cornell University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.