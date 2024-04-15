Cornell West’s running mate is the prof who said it feels 'slightly racist' to be a Taylor Swift fan or have 'too many' American flags
Cornell West's running mate previously said that it feels "slightly racist" to be a Taylor Swift fan or have "too many" American flags.
Cornell West’s running mate previously said that it feels “slightly racist” to be a Taylor Swift fan or have “too many” American flags.
Melina Abdullah, a professor of Pan-African studies at California State University, Los Angeles, was tapped to be West’s running mate on Wednesday, according to ABC News.
As Campus Reform previously reported, Abdulla suggested on X after the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory that fans of Taylor Swift might be racist.
”Why do I feel like it’s slightly racist to be a Taylor Swift fan?” Abdullah wrote.
Why do I feel like it’s slightly racist to be a Taylor Swift fan?
— Melina Abdullah (@DocMellyMel) February 11, 2024
When asked to explain, Abdullah drew a comparison to the American Flag.
[RELATED: Student: foreigners listening to Taylor Swift a sign of ‘American privilege’]
”I said FEEL, not think. Kind of like that feeling I get when there are too many American flags,” Abdullah said.
Abdullah later commented that the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win was part of some right-wing conspiracy.
”Why do I feel like this was some right-wing, white-supremacist conspiracy?! Booooooo!!!!” she wrote.
Why do I feel like this was some right-wing, white-supremacist conspiracy?!?!
Booooooo!!!!#SuperBowl
— Melina Abdullah (@DocMellyMel) February 12, 2024
Facing criticism on social media, Abdullah declared that “Virtually everything is racist.”
”Folks think they’re attacking me by asking for why I think everything is racist I’m not offended,” Abdullah wrote on X. “Virtually everything is racist.”
[RELATED: Instructor makes Taylor Swift music course about race]
One X user commented, “You’ve decided everything is racist, and so it is.”
”And I’ve also decided to work with all my might and in a community of committed people to upend racism and oppression,” Abdullah responded.
West said that Abdulla is “one of the great freedom fighters of a generation.”
”I wanted someone whose heart, mind and soul is committed to the empowerment of poor and working people … She has a record of deep commitment and investment in ensuring poor and working people are at the center of her vision,” West said.