Cornell West’s running mate is the prof who said it feels 'slightly racist' to be a Taylor Swift fan or have 'too many' American flags

Cornell West’s running mate previously said that it feels “slightly racist” to be a Taylor Swift fan or have “too many” American flags.

Melina Abdullah, a professor of Pan-African studies at California State University, Los Angeles, was tapped to be West’s running mate on Wednesday, according to ABC News.

As Campus Reform previously reported, Abdulla suggested on X after the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory that fans of Taylor Swift might be racist.

”Why do I feel like it’s slightly racist to be a Taylor Swift fan?” Abdullah wrote.

"Why do I feel like it's slightly racist to be a Taylor Swift fan?" Abdullah wrote.

When asked to explain, Abdullah drew a comparison to the American Flag.

”I said FEEL, not think. Kind of like that feeling I get when there are too many American flags,” Abdullah said.

Abdullah later commented that the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win was part of some right-wing conspiracy.

”Why do I feel like this was some right-wing, white-supremacist conspiracy?! Booooooo!!!!” she wrote.

"Why do I feel like this was some right-wing, white-supremacist conspiracy?! Booooooo!!!!" she wrote.

Facing criticism on social media, Abdullah declared that "Virtually everything is racist."

Facing criticism on social media, Abdullah declared that “Virtually everything is racist.”

”Folks think they’re attacking me by asking for why I think everything is racist I’m not offended,” Abdullah wrote on X. “Virtually everything is racist.”

One X user commented, “You’ve decided everything is racist, and so it is.”

”And I’ve also decided to work with all my might and in a community of committed people to upend racism and oppression,” Abdullah responded.

West said that Abdulla is “one of the great freedom fighters of a generation.”

”I wanted someone whose heart, mind and soul is committed to the empowerment of poor and working people … She has a record of deep commitment and investment in ensuring poor and working people are at the center of her vision,” West said.



