CRT-inspired Harvard class calls Stacey Abrams a ‘mastermind’ of politics

Harvard University is offering a new seminar that highlights the political contributions of black women, including Stacey Abrams, whom the course description calls a “political mastermind.”

The seminar, titled “Race, Gender, and the Law Through the Archive,” is taught by assistant history professor Myisha Eatmon and examines the roles of Black women and non-binary individuals in modern American history, as first reported by The Daily Wire.

The course examines “conditions under which Black women lived in the early days of Jim Crow and the role that Black women and non-binary people have played in shaping politics, grassroots organizing, the legal bar, and higher education,” a description states.

[RELATED: UMD renames diversity office to ‘Belonging & Community’ as DEI programs face pressure]

Abrams, who has served as a Georgia state representative, ran unsuccessfully for governor in 2018 and 2022. Despite the fact that Abrams never held federal office, the course places her alongside figures such as Michelle Obama and Vice President Kamala Harris.

“From First Lady Michelle Obama to political mastermind Stacey [sic] Abrams to Vice President Kamala Harris, Black women have left their stamp on 21st-century politics and grassroots organizing,” the course description states.

Eatmon’s course emphasizes the intersection of race, gender, and law, reflecting Critical Race Theory (CRT) principles.

According to her profile on Harvard’s website, Eatmon’s research “focuses on the intersection of race, power, and law, with expertise in how African Americans have employed their ‘legal imaginations’ to challenge systemic oppression.”

Campus Reform has reported about other CRT-based courses at major universities.

Texas Tech University, for instance, continued offering an online class promoting CRT, despite Texas’ anti-DEI law. The class, “Diversity and Cultural Competence in the Workplace,” examined workplace “privilege,” intersectionality, and “unconscious bias.”

In February, UC San Diego hosted a lecture titled “Catastrophe and Care: Black Queer/Trans Art in the Afterlife of Slavery,” which featured scholar Che Gossett, who identifies as a “Black non-binary writer and critical theorist specializing in queer/trans studies.”

That same month, Fordham University hosted a discussion with author Christopher Hunt on his book titled “Jimmy’s Faith: James Baldwin, Disidentification, and the Queer Possibilities of Black Religion.”

[RELATED: NY college requires DEI statements for physics lecturer, construction coordinator, X-ray researcher]

Hunt’s book description describes “Baldwin’s vision” as “one in which queer sexuality signifies the depth of love’s transforming pos­sibilities, the arts serve as the (religious) medium of knitting Black community together, [and] an agnostic and affective mysticism undermines Christian theological discourse.”

Campus Reform has contacted Harvard University and Myisha Eatmon for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.