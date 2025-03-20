CSU Northridge hosts ‘kink across diverse bodies’ workshop featuring BDSM educator who offers services like ‘Foot Worship’

California State University, Northridge held a “Kink Workshop: Kink Across Diverse Bodies” event hosted by the University Student Union and the school’s Pride Center, featuring a BDSM “educator” who offers “Foot Worship,” among other things.

“Work out the kinks of safe sex at our Kink Workshop, an educational space for students to embrace community and learn safe sex practices,” an Instagram post shared by the two groups advertised.

The event featured “BDSM educator Grounded Ropez,” whose work involves tying up and gagging sometimes-nude customers and then photographing them.

Grounded Ropez also offers services such as “Boot/Foot Worship,” “Human Furniture,” “Degradation,” “Humiliation,” “Leather/Heavy Bondage,” “Pet Play,” “Psychological Domination,” “Financial Domination,” “Genital Bondage,” and “Knife Play.”

The website describes the BDSM experience as: “As you ascend and I pull you up through suspension there will be pain, but it will be the most liberating pain you have ever felt.”

The post for the Thursday event encouraged students to “[j]oin us to feel empowered in your sexual choices for all sexual orientations, gender identities, races and body types.”

Another Instagram post by the Pride Center announced that the event focused on “topics of queer and trans, black and brown folx.”

The post also featured two students, one of whom is seen wearing furry ears and a tail, dancing and waving flags, one of which appears to be the “progress pride flag.”

The Pride Center promised that the event would “go in depth about BDSM terminology/inclusive language, dynamic styles, and kinky tools with the appropriate safety precautions.”

Campus Reform has reached out to California State University, Northridge and Grounded Ropez for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.