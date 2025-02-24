CUNY faculty union revokes pro-BDS resolution after backlash

A nonprofit dedicated to combatting anti-Semitism and anti-Zionism on college campuses has announced that a faculty union in the City University of New York (CUNY) system has revoked a pro-BDS (Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions) resolution against Israel.

On Thursday, SAFE Campus took to X to share that the union, PSC-CUNY, had walked back its prior vote to support divestment from the Jewish state after backlash from various groups.

”Moments ago, after massive pressure, public backlash, legal action by S.A.F.E. Campus, and dozens of resignations from Jewish and other members of the union, the PSC-CUNY ... voted to rescind January’s vote to adopt BDS as policy and to divest its investment funds from Israel,” SAFE Campus writes.

The organization writes that the latest vote on the BDS policy failed, 62-113.

”Both Governor Hochul and CUNY had condemned the January resolution, which S.A.F.E. Campus claimed was illegal under New York Human Rights law and also violated New York State Executive Order No. 157, prohibiting the state from doing business with entities that engage in BDS,” SAFE Campus adds.

”After [SAFE Campus] rallied dozens of PSC members to resign from the union in protest, and filed complaints with the NYS Department of Human Rights and with the Governor’s office, the union backtracked on its hateful action,” the post concludes.

Major Breaking News at CUNY:



CUNY’s Faculty Union Votes to Rescind its Just-Adopted BDS Policy



Moments ago, after massive pressure, public backlash, legal action by S.A.F.E. Campus, and dozens of resignations from Jewish and other members of the union, the PSC-CUNY (@psc_cuny)… — SAFE CAMPUS (@_SAFECAMPUS) February 21, 2025

On Feb. 2, SAFE Campus shared a letter calling upon members of the union to resign following the group’s embrace of the “racist BDS movement.”

”Join THOUSANDS who are no longer PSC members and give yourself an automatic 1% raise, too,” the letter read.

After the initial BDS resolution’s passage in January, SAFE Campus filed a complaint against the measure with the New York State Division of Human Rights, as reported by The Algemeiner.

“It is no coincidence that hundreds — perhaps thousands — of Jewish faculty members have left the PSC union,” the document reportedly stated. “The PSC-CUNY’s BDS boycott policy and singular divestment from Israel makes clear that Zionist Jewish and Israeli faculty members are not welcome to work with the union, will not receive the same benefits or protections, and will not receive any assistance of values from the union related or connected in any way to their protected nationality or ethnicity.”