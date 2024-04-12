CUNY prof calls O.J. Simpson's murder acquittal 'necessary' in a 'racist legal system'

Marc Lamont Hill, a far-left CUNY Graduate Center professor, weighed in on the death of O.J. Simpson by saying his 1995 murder acquittal was “necessary” and “correct” in a “racist legal system.”

Following Simpson’s death due to cancer on April 11, Hill took to X to say: “O.J. Simpson was an abusive liar who abandoned his community long before he killed two people in cold blood. His acquittal for murder was the correct and necessary result of a racist criminal legal system. But he’s still a monster, not a martyr.”

O.J. Simpson was an abusive liar who abandoned his community long before he killed two people in cold blood. His acquittal for murder was the correct and necessary result of a racist criminal legal system. But he’s still a monster, not a martyr. — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) April 11, 2024

[RELATED: Cornel West praises soldier who burned himself alive for Palestine: ‘Extraordinary Courage’]

Hill was speaking about the infamous 1995 murder trial in which Simpson was acquitted on murder charges of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman.

Hill responded to one X user who questioned his statement by saying: “Because of [sic] the state failed to meet its burden. A racist police officer created reasonable doubt because of his lies and documented racism. This is how the system is supposed to work. There’s no exception for people you don’t like.”

Following continued backlash, Hill posted a YouTube link on X for his full statement on Simpson’s death.

He commented: “O.J. Simpson should not have been found guilty, you know why? Because there was a police officer, a racist police officer … who at the end of the day lied about using the n-word.”

“He had a history of lying, he had a history of racist acts,” Hill continued. “His name was Mark Fuhrman, and Mark Fuhrman is the reason why O.J. Simpson spent the next few decades, minus his time in prison, as a free man living in that white world.”

Hill also defended his claim that LAPD officer Fuhrman was racist by responding to another X user’s comments, saying: “Mark Fuhrman was proven to be a racist liar. He lied under oath. He tainted the entire prosecution case. He created the reasonable doubt.”

In his YouTube video, Hill also stated: “O.J. is a reminder that the world is racist. O.J. is a reminder that the system is racist. O.J. is a reminder that cops are racist. O.J. forced y’all to deal with white supremacy.”

[RELATED: Prof who celebrated Queen’s death awarded federal grant to teach ‘Blackness in Latin America’]

The CUNY professor also added his own thoughts at the time when O.J. Simpson was acquitted: “We [black Americans] weren’t necessarily celebrating because we believed in O.J.’s innocence. We were celebrating that finally … a racist, white supremacist system wasn’t allowed to prevail.”

In his full statement clip, Hill additionally claimed that Simpson was guilty of “abandoning his community” by allegedly joining “white world” after becoming rich and famous in California.

Campus Reform has contacted Marc Lamont Hill for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.