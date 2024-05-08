D.C. police clear George Washington University occupation, arrest at least 20

Credit: DMV PYM

Police in Washington D.C. cleared the George Washington University anti-Israel encampment early Wednesday morning, resulting in the arrests of at least 20 people.

Administrators decided to clear the encampment after negotiations with student protesters came to a halt, a police spokesperson told the GW Hatchet.

Officials in D.C. initially declined requests from George Washington University to clear the encampment.

Mayor Muriel Bowser and Metropolitan Police Department Chief Pamela Smith are set to testify at a House Oversight Committee on Wednesday regarding their initial refusal to send in police to clear the encampment.

Police began clearing a pro-Palestinian encampment at George Washington University early Wednesday and made several arrests, authorities said, hours before the mayor and police chief were set to testify on Capitol Hill about why they had previously declined to take action.… pic.twitter.com/IvUHb3ymkW — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 8, 2024

Metropolitan Police Department gathered in preparation to clear the encampment at around 4 a.m., and began making arrests in the encampment at 4:13 a.m. Officers used pepper spray to control the encampment protesters.

According to the GW Hatchet, an officer was overheard telling a legal observer that roughly 20 protesters were arrested. Arrests for assault of a police officer and unlawful entry were made.

“MPD, KKK, IOF, they’re all the same,” the students could be heard chanting.

By around 5:30 a.m., officers had finished clearing the encampment. Police said personal property was taken when officers cleared the encampment and directed protesters to contact its Evidence Control Division.

Anti-Israel encampment protesters on Tuesday night marched to the home of George Washington University President Ellen Granberg.

Granberg on Sunday night wrote in a statement that while the protest has been peaceful “at certain times,” anti-Israel campus occupiers have “overrun” established policies in place to protect the community.

Protesters yell “Fuc* the pigs” at police at George Washington University after encampment cleared pic.twitter.com/oyoPikpSZe — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) May 8, 2024

”I know that some in our community and others across the country argue that this, too, is simply a peaceful protest – and, at certain times, this has been true,” said Granberg. “However, when protesters overrun barriers established to protect the community, vandalize a university statue and flag, surround and intimidate GW students with antisemitic images and hateful rhetoric, chase people out of a public yard based on their perceived beliefs, and ignore, degrade, and push GW Police Officers and university maintenance staff, the protest ceases to be peaceful or productive.”

Granberg said that the university has taken multiple steps to take care of the situation, which includes offering protesters a different demonstration site, initiating academic and administrative consequences, and requesting the assistance of the DC Metropolitan Police Department.

”So far, all of these efforts have failed to end the encampment or deter the protesters from escalating the situation,” she wrote. “We continue to ask for the full support of our partners, including the District of Columbia, in pursuing these aims.”







