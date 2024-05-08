Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Young Journalists
Alumni
Contributors
Join Us
Become a Young Journalist
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

D.C. police clear George Washington University occupation, arrest at least 20

Police in Washington D.C. cleared the George Washington University anti-Israel encampment early Wednesday morning, resulting in the arrests of at least 20 people.

Trending
1
Theology prof: 'Dear God, please help me to hate White people'

By Ben Zeisloft  

2
QUIET PART OUT LOUD: Student complains that 'anti-Jewish students' didn't get enough police protection

By Adam Sabes 

3
AYFKM: Columbia University makes no mention of Jews in Holocaust Remembrance Day post

By Adam Sabes 

4
Antifa attempts to shut down Charlie Kirk event at University of Washington, allegedly assault security personnel

By Adam Sabes 

5
'ALL THESE IDIOTS GET ADMITTED': Alan Dershowitz on student protesters: WATCH

By Nicholas Giordano 

6
Emerson College POSTED BAIL for its own pro-Hamas occupiers

By Adam Sabes 

Credit: DMV PYM
May 8, 2024, 8:23 am ET

Police in Washington D.C. cleared the George Washington University anti-Israel encampment early Wednesday morning, resulting in the arrests of at least 20 people.

Administrators decided to clear the encampment after negotiations with student protesters came to a halt, a police spokesperson told the GW Hatchet.

Officials in D.C. initially declined requests from George Washington University to clear the encampment. 

Mayor Muriel Bowser and Metropolitan Police Department Chief Pamela Smith are set to testify at a House Oversight Committee on Wednesday regarding their initial refusal to send in police to clear the encampment.

[RELATED: George Washington University begs DC Mayor Bowser to help with ‘unlawful’ encampment that has ‘overrun’ campus]

Metropolitan Police Department gathered in preparation to clear the encampment at around 4 a.m., and began making arrests in the encampment at 4:13 a.m. Officers used pepper spray to control the encampment protesters.

According to the GW Hatchet, an officer was overheard telling a legal observer that roughly 20 protesters were arrested. Arrests for assault of a police officer and unlawful entry were made.

 “MPD, KKK, IOF, they’re all the same,” the students could be heard chanting.

By around 5:30 a.m., officers had finished clearing the encampment. Police said personal property was taken when officers cleared the encampment and directed protesters to contact its Evidence Control Division.

Anti-Israel encampment protesters on Tuesday night marched to the home of George Washington University President Ellen Granberg.

Granberg on Sunday night wrote in a statement that while the protest has been peaceful “at certain times,” anti-Israel campus occupiers have “overrun” established policies in place to protect the community.

”I know that some in our community and others across the country argue that this, too, is simply a peaceful protest – and, at certain times, this has been true,” said Granberg. “However, when protesters overrun barriers established to protect the community, vandalize a university statue and flag, surround and intimidate GW students with antisemitic images and hateful rhetoric, chase people out of a public yard based on their perceived beliefs, and ignore, degrade, and push GW Police Officers and university maintenance staff, the protest ceases to be peaceful or productive.”

[RELATED: CHAOS AT FORDHAM: Woman speaks out after protester rips Israeli flag from her hands, says it’s ‘Baffling’: EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Granberg said that the university has taken multiple steps to take care of the situation, which includes offering protesters a different demonstration site, initiating academic and administrative consequences, and requesting the assistance of the DC Metropolitan Police Department.

”So far, all of these efforts have failed to end the encampment or deter the protesters from escalating the situation,” she wrote. “We continue to ask for the full support of our partners, including the District of Columbia, in pursuing these aims.”



Share this article

More articles like this