DC Students for Justice in Palestine chapters organize major protest to 'arrest Netanyahu'

Students for Justice in Palestine chapters in the Washington, D.C. area are hosting a protest to “arrest Netanyahu” on Wednesday.

Students for Justice in Palestine chapters at Georgetown University, George Washington University, and George Mason University are among the groups participating in Wednesday’s protest which comes as Netanyahu is set to give an address before Congress.

Tens of thousands of anti-Israel protesters are expected to be in Washington D.C. as Netanyahu gives his address.

”The imperial overlords of amerikkka and the zionist entity are convening in our city to shake their blood-stained hands and make deals with our tax dollars in spite of yet another ruling from the ICJ demanding an end to the crimes of Zionism,” SJP at George Washington University wrote.

The SJP chapter wrote that the “student intifada” rejects “war criminals in our neighborhood.”

”Join the SJP contingent to honor our student comrades resisting netanyahu’s zionist onslaughts across Palestine. We will make it clear that for every student murdered at the hands of the zionist entity and Netanyahu, another rises and resists,” the group wrote.

Around 200 anti-Israel protesters were arrested inside the Cannon Rotunda on Tuesday, Capitol Police wrote on X.

