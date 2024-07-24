Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Young Journalists
Alumni
Contributors
Join Us
Become a Young Journalist
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

DC Students for Justice in Palestine chapters organize major protest to 'arrest Netanyahu'

​Students for Justice in Palestine chapters in the Washington, D.C. area are hosting a protest to "arrest Netanyahu" on Wednesday.

Trending
























Adam Sabes | Deputy Editor
July 24, 2024, 10:30 am ET

Students for Justice in Palestine chapters in the Washington, D.C. area are hosting a protest to “arrest Netanyahu” on Wednesday.

Students for Justice in Palestine chapters at Georgetown UniversityGeorge Washington University, and George Mason University are among the groups participating in Wednesday’s protest which comes as Netanyahu is set to give an address before Congress.

Tens of thousands of anti-Israel protesters are expected to be in Washington D.C. as Netanyahu gives his address.

”The imperial overlords of amerikkka and the zionist entity are convening in our city to shake their blood-stained hands and make deals with our tax dollars in spite of yet another ruling from the ICJ demanding an end to the crimes of Zionism,” SJP at George Washington University wrote. 

[RELATED: Rutgers prof after Trump assassination attempt: ‘Let’s hope today’s events inspire others’: EXCLUSIVE]

The SJP chapter wrote that the “student intifada” rejects “war criminals in our neighborhood.”

”Join the SJP contingent to honor our student comrades resisting netanyahu’s zionist onslaughts across Palestine. We will make it clear that for every student murdered at the hands of the zionist entity and Netanyahu, another rises and resists,” the group wrote.

[RELATED: New survey claims to show lack of knowledge of American history, civics among college students]

Around 200 anti-Israel protesters were arrested inside the Cannon Rotunda on Tuesday, Capitol Police wrote on X.

Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this