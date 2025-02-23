'DEI studies are taxpayer-funded racism': WATCH

Campus Reform Reporter Emily Sturge joined Fox Business Network’s Varney & Co. to discuss the “DEI industrial complex” in higher education — and she offered examples of “taxpayer-funded racism” for DOGE to cut next.

Dubious studies receiving federal grants included “anti-racist healing in nature,” “racism in the environment,” and “racist hurricanes.”

”We’re very excited to expose this at the Leadership Institute’s Campus Reform because universities need to stop treating federal tax dollars like monopoly money,” Sturge said. “We need to put a stop to what’s happening.”