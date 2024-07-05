Dem Congressman wants to double Pell Grant, says inflation is 'eating away' at ability to afford college

A Democrat Congressman is proposing to double the federal Pell Grant amid rising inflation that’s making college less affordable.

Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI) introduced legislation that would double the size of Pell Grants, which is a federal need-based assistance program, according to Spectrum News.

“Inflation is eating away at a lot of people’s ability to pay for college,” Pocan said. “I was able to graduate with about $4,000 in debt, which right now, people would be envious of.”

While the current maximum award for the Pell Grant is around $7,400, Pocan proposed a gradual increase until 2029, when it would be $14,000. For years after that, the Pell Grant would be indexed with inflation.

Pocan’s legislation would also expand federal financial aid for higher education to illegal immigrants who arrived to the United States as children.

Pocan is aware that there’s little chance for the bill to pass, but introduced it “to continue to build support.”

“Because if you don’t, and you miss a couple of years of our own education about it, you may not be in a position to pass it when the time comes,” Pocan said.