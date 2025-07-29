Democrats' problems with college-age voters: WATCH





Campus Reform reporter Emily Sturge appeared on America Reports on Fox News to discuss Vice President Kamala Harris’s renewed outreach to Gen Z voters. Harris delivered a pre-recorded virtual address at a progressive activism summit, which Sturge said reflected a “staged and scripted” approach that she believes failed to resonate with young voters in 2024.

Sturge argued that Gen Z rejected Harris during the last election and that her policies—such as student loan forgiveness and a $25,000 new homeowner tax credit—did not address young people’s concerns about inflation, rising rents, and the cost of living under the Biden-Harris administration.

She also commented on the Democratic Party’s post-election struggle, noting its embrace of progressive figures like Zoran Mamdani. Sturge said promoting familiar Democratic leaders and policies is unlikely to reverse the party’s decline in support among young voters.