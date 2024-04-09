Department of Education investigates Youngstown's anti-Semitism response: EXCLUSIVE

The Department of Education has opened an investigation into Youngstown State University over its alleged failure to respond to anti-Semitism on its campus.

The complaint, filed by Campus Reform Editor-in-Chief Dr. Zachary Marschall, cited incidents at Youngstown State following the terrorist attack committed by Hamas in Israel on October 7, 2023.

On October 19, 2023, Youngstown State University Students for Justice in Palestine President Tala Alsharif declined to condemn Hamas in an interview with Campus Reform.

Instead, Alsharif condemned “violence” from Israel that’s committed against Palestinians.

”Hamas does not have a milit[ary]– We don’t have– I’m not– I’m not here to support Hamas, okay?” Alsharif said. “I’m just--I don’t understand what’s--- why should I condemn anything?”

[RELATED: Dept. of Ed investigates Princeton University over campus anti-Semitism response: EXCLUSIVE]

The Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights opened the investigation on Tuesday, the thirteenth Marschall has been notified in response to his Title VI complaints with the Office for Civil Rights.

Among the thirteen schools are the two Ivy League institutions Brown University and Princeton University.

The other open investigations are at Arizona State University, Illinois Wesleyan University, Indiana State University Bloomington, Johns Hopkins University, Northwestern University, Temple University, SUNY Binghamton, Swarthmore College, University of Massachusetts, and the University of Wisconsin.