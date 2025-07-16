DePaul hosts ‘anti-racism’ summer program for liberal arts freshmen

Incoming freshmen at DePaul University’s College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences are participating in an “anti-racism” humanities program this week.

This year’s iteration of the Chicago school’s “Summer Institute on the Humanities of Healing and Restoration” is titled, “Anti-Racism, Transformation, and Healing through the Humanities.”

[RELATED: DePaul hit with civil rights complaint over preferences for race and sex in scholarship applicants]

The program for incoming students is taking place at the university from July 13-18.

“The Summer Institute is a one-week, in-person program open to all LAS students who are interested in exploring the humanities as a source of justice and healing for communities historically shaped by, and continuously facing, racism, violence, and dispossession,” a description reads.

Students will study the topic of “anti-racism” from numerous angles over the course of the week.

“During the Institute, you will join a dynamic group of faculty, staff, current DePaul students, and special guests to explore the transformative and healing power of art, photography, literature, history, religion, community gardens, botanicas, and apothecaries for people of color and other marginalized individuals,” the description page continues.

The university’s Social Transformation Research Collaborative, which is organizing the program, “supports research in the humanities as a source of justice and healing for communities historically shaped by, and continuously facing, racism, violence, and dispossession.”

Earlier this year, the University of Michigan’s School of Music, Theatre and Dance sponsored an event called “The Arts and Anti-Racism.”

Event organizers wanted to produce a “deep discussion about race and racism on our campuses, and inspiration for making meaningful efforts to advance Anti-Racism at UM in celebration of the International Day for the Elimination of Racism.”

[RELATED: Universities promote ‘BIPOC’ fellowship from self-described ‘anti-racist’ theater company]

Similarly, during this past semester, Vermont State University organized a monthly workshop to make white teachers more “anti-racist.” The program was titled Building Anti-Racist White Educators (BARWE) Reading & Inquiry Series.

“White teachers, even those with experience and compassion, can unconsciously cause pain to students of color in their classrooms,” a description said.

Campus Reform has contacted DePaul University and the Social Transformation Research Collaborative for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.