Dept. of Ed employees offered $25k to quit ahead of layoffs

Federal employees at the Department of Education are being offered a buyout of $25,000 to quit or retire by Monday at 11:59pm.

Employees received an email Friday afternoon stating that the proposal is a “one-time offer in advance of a very significant reduction in Force for the U.S. Department of Education,” according to an email obtained by Politico.

“We are pleased to offer ED employees up to a $25,000 Voluntary Separation Incentive Payment (VSIP) starting today, including those who wish to retire,” wrote Jacqueline Clay, a chief human capital officer.

Employees have until Monday at 11:59 p.m. to decide. The offer would take effect March 31, the email reportedly states.

[RELATED: Department of Education announces launch of ‘End DEI’ portal]

This move coincides with the Trump administration’s efforts to reduce the size of the federal bureaucracy and decrease government waste through federal worker buyouts and cost-cutting measures.

Campus Reform has reported that the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is slashing costs at the Department of Education.

DOGE’s “Agency Efficiency Leaderboard” claims to have saved the most money at the Department of Education out of any government agency through cuts in wasteful spending.

In President Donald Trump’s first month of office, he directed the U.S. Office of Personnel Management to offer buyouts to more than two million federal employees to resign or return to work in person.

Approximately 75,000 federal workers took the buyout, Reuters reports.

[RELATED: LIVE UPDATES: Senate committee holds hearing on Linda McMahon’s nomination for Secretary of Education]

This move from the department also coincides with the potential confirmation of education secretary.

The Senate is scheduled for a final confirmation vote on the nomination of Linda McMahon as Secretary of Education on Monday.

Trump has been vocal about dismantling the Department of Education and returning power and funding to the states.

“I told Linda, ‘Linda, I hope you do a great job and put yourself out of a job.’ I want her to put herself out of a job [in the] Education Department,” Trump told reporters.