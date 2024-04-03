Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Young Journalists
Alumni
Contributors
Join Us
Become a Young Journalist
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

Dept. of Ed investigates Princeton University over campus anti-Semitism response: EXCLUSIVE

EXCLUSIVE: The Department of Education has opened an investigation into Princeton University over its alleged failure to respond to campus anti-Semitism.

Trending
1
Pro-Palestine protesters shut down Dem congressman's speech, University of Maryland president calls it 'democracy' in action

By Adam Sabes 

2
Unhinged Rutgers prof says it’s ‘homophobic’ to note that Hamas brutalizes LGBT people

By Michael Duke 

3
IUPUI calls Campus Reform correspondent 'not to be trusted' after 'Introduction to Bondage' piece: EXCLUSIVE

By Emma Arns '26

4
Faculty at Texas Catholic school throw fit over relocation of pride flag, start no-confidence vote

By Campus Reform Correspondent  

5
Even after condemning her ideas as 'racist' UCSF still employs medical prof who suggested that 'Zionist doctors' are a threat to patients

By Adam Sabes 

6
Unhinged Texas Tech student confronts conservatives promoting Riley Gaines event: 'The blood is on your hands': WATCH

By Campus Reform 

April 3, 2024, 4:34 pm ET

The Department of Education has opened an investigation into Princeton University over its alleged failure to respond to campus anti-Semitism.

The complaint, filed by Campus Reform Editor-in-Chief Dr. Zachary Marschall, cites several events at Princeton following Oct. 7. 

One example is from Oct. 25 when 400 people participated in a protest at Princeton, where chants of “Intifada” and “Brick by brick, wall by wall, apartheid has got to fall” could be reportedly heard.

[RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Dept of Education investigating Northwestern University over anti-Semitism complaint]

”The violent words of these protesters completely disregard the atrocities Hamas has already committed and promises to commit in the future against the people of Israel, including raping, murdering, and kidnapping civilians,” Marschall wrote in the complaint.

Campus Reform reached out to Princeton for comment.

Share this article

More articles like this