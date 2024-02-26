Opinion
Dept of Ed opens investigation into UMass over student harassment of Jewish reporter: EXCLUSIVE

The complaint mentions an Oct. 12, 2023 incident in which Kassy Dillon, a former Campus Reform correspondent, was accosted by students while covering a 'Day of Resistance' rally.

Adam Sabes | Deputy Editor
February 26, 2024, 3:26 pm ET

The Department of Education opened an investigation Monday into the University of Massachusetts Amherst over its handling of two anti-Semitic incidents on campus, including one in which Pro-Hamas students cornered and harassed Jewish reporter Kassy Dillon.

The complaint, filed by Campus Reform Editor-in-Chief Dr. Zachary Marschall, asserts that the University of Massachusetts Amherst hasn’t taken “concrete steps” to combat hateful acts against Jewish students and staff after two incidents in fall 2023.

[RELATED: THE SCROLL: Pro-Hamas students corner, harass Jewish reporter Kassy Dillon]

The complaint mentions an Oct. 12, 2023 incident in which Dillon, a former Campus Reform correspondent, was accosted by students while covering a “Day of Resistance” rally, as reported by Campus Reform.



Two students approached Dillon as she was leaving the event and repeatedly asked her to share her ethnicity. She was later approached by another group of students who asked for her home address and phone number.

In a video posted by Dillon, a student was seen asking for her contact information “for legal reasons.”

The “Day of Resistance” event was held by the UMass chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine. 

[RELATED: THE SCROLL: UMass police arrest dozens of students shouting ‘INTIFADA REVOLUTION’]

Another example from the complaint includes campus police arresting several anti-Israel protesters at the university.

The students can be heard shouting  ”There is only one solution: Intifada Revolution” in one video.

“From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” they shouted in another video.

Editor’s Note: While Dillon was previously a Campus Reform correspondent, Marschall nor the organization coordinated with her in the submission of the complaint or related reporting.


