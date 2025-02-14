Dept. of Ed urges NCAA to rescind records, awards from men playing in women's divisions

President Trump’s Department of Education is “urging” the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) to “restore to female athletes the records, titles, awards, and recognitions misappropriated by biological males competing in female categories,” a press release states.

This directive would strip women’s sports records and titles previously awarded to biological men, including UPenn swimmer Lia Thomas’ NCAA championship and three individual Ivy League titles.

“Restoring stolen athletic accolades to their rightful owners is a crucial step towards reinstating accountability, integrity, and common sense – one that I wholeheartedly support,” said Riley Gaines, former NCAA swimmer and director of the Riley Gaines Center at the Leadership Institute.

Campus Reform previously reported on a study by the United Nations that revealed that “over 600 female athletes in more than 400 competitions have lost more than 890 medals in 29 different sports.”

This move from the Department of Education follows President Trump’s executive order that banned biological males from competing in women’s sports.

Trump signed the order titled “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports” last week with Leadership Institute’s Riley Gaines in attendance.

Following his executive order, the NCAA revised its policies, limiting “competition in women’s sports to student-athletes assigned female at birth only,” according to a press release.

“The next necessary step is to restore athletic records to women who have for years been devalued, ignored, and forced to watch men steal their accolades,” said Department of Education Deputy General Counsel Candice Jackson said in statement.

“The Trump Education Department will do everything in our power to right this wrong and champion the hard-earned accomplishments of past, current, and future female collegiate athletes,” Jackson said.