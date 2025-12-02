DeSantis’ DOGE demands full syllabi, faculty data from Florida public universities

Florida’s Department of Governmental Efficiency (DOGE) has requested syllabi and faculty information for all courses at the state’s public universities.

Universities must reply by Wednesday. Reviewing the course information is part of DOGE’s mission to eliminate waste in Florida’s higher education.

“As we continue our work to identify opportunities to improve higher education in Florida, we are seeking additional information regarding the rigor and performance of programs, majors, and departments within each university,” DOGE said in a Nov. 23 letter to the state’s twelve public four-year universities, according to the University Herald.

Per the letter, universities must submit the “Names of each academic department and major offered,” “Which majors each course accrues credit toward,” “Whether courses are taught in person, online, or hybrid,” “How many students are applying and enrolling in honors programs,” “syllabi for all courses,” and the “Names of faculty members instructing each course for the next two academic years.”

Campus Reform contacted all twelve of Florida’s four-year universities to ask about their response to the letter.

A spokesman for Florida State University said that the school is “in the process of complying with this request, as we have done with all similar inquiries.”

When Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis established Florida DOGE in February, he named higher education as a key area of reform, especially targeting “ideological studies.”

The governor’s executive order directs DOGE to “identify and eliminate unnecessary spending, programs, courses, staff, and any other inefficiencies” in higher education.

“This is the DOGE-ing of our state university system, and I think it’s going to be good for taxpayers, and it’s ultimately going to be good for students as well,” DeSantis said at the time.

In April, Campus Reform identified many projects at Florida universities costing thousands of dollars that could be in line for cuts by DOGE, including anti-racist projects and DEI initiatives.

For the fall 2024 semester, Campus Reform reported that the University of Florida offered students courses in “Afrofuturism” and “Early LGBTQ Literatures.”

That same year, Florida International University in Miami ceased offering 22 Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI)-themed courses due to the state’s anti-DEI law, S.B. 266.

The courses included “Anthropology of Race & Ethnicity” and “Introduction to LGBTQ+ Studies.”

DeSantis also signed S.B. 266 in May 2023 to eliminate identity-based education and increase diversity of thought.

“Florida has ranked number one in higher education for seven years in a row, and by signing this legislation we are ensuring that Florida’s institutions encourage diversity of thought, civil discourse, and the pursuit of truth for generations to come,” the governor said at the time.

In October, Florida ranked first in higher education for the 10th consecutive year, with affordability and performance as key factors.

Campus Reform contacted Florida’s DOGE for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.