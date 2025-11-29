DeSantis returns to Yale, blasts elite indoctrination and touts Florida's higher ed overhaul

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis returned to his alma mater on Nov. 15 to deliver a keynote address at Yale University’s 15th annual Buckley Institute conference, where he criticized what he called the school’s decline in viewpoint diversity and compared it with reforms in Florida’s higher education system.

The conference, titled The Future of American Conservatism: Buckley’s Centennial and Beyond, brought together national commentators, scholars, and students to discuss ideological trends on college campuses.

DeSantis warned attendees that the university had undergone a “Great Awokening” since his time there. He praised Florida’s elimination of DEI offices, merit-based reforms, and strengthened protections for free expression.

“If you’re a student of a place like Yale and it’s not kosher to be talking about conservative ideas but you’re willing to stand up and take scorn from some of your classmates and stand firm for what’s right, you’re doing your part to keep it,” DeSantis said during his address.

Founded in 2011, the Buckley Institute promotes conservative thought and free speech at Yale. The 2024 conference saw record attendance, which founder Lauren Noble called a “testament to the energy and enthusiasm around supporting free speech at Yale and across the country,’’ according to the Yale Daily News.

DeSantis spotlighted Florida’s overhaul of public higher education, citing policies that eliminated DEI offices and expanded investment in civics education. He argued that such steps have positioned Florida universities to outperform Ivy League institutions in affordability, merit, and viewpoint diversity.

Other speakers echoed DeSantis’ concerns about ideological conformity.

Eliana Johnson, editor-in-chief of the Washington Free Beacon, argued for applying external pressure—such as withholding federal funds—to push elite universities toward reform. Commentators Scott Jennings and Noah Rothman went further, supporting the idea of removing foreign students who participate in anti-American or anti-Western protests.

The University of Florida was recently recognized among the top public institutions for academic excellence and free expression. The university acted expeditiously to dismantle pro-Hamas encampments and was commended for cultivating an affirming climate for Jewish students

Yale, by contrast, joined several elite institutions in defending affirmative action through an amicus brief to the Supreme Court in 2023. The university also employs approximately 16 DEI staff per 1,000 students, according to recent data.

