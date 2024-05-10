DeSantis signs law to fortify public school kids against communist brainwashing in higher education

Screenshot on left taken from flgov.com.

On April 17, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed SB 1264, which “[p]repares students to withstand indoctrination on Communism at colleges and universities.”

April 17 is the anniversary of the Bay of Pigs Invasion, a military action against Fidel Castro’s communist dictatorship in Cuba.



The new law, which will take effect July 1 and is sponsored by Florida State Sen. Jay Collins, requires “instruction in public schools on the history of communism” and creates “the Institute for Freedom in the Americas at Miami Dade College,” among other measures.



DeSantis made known that the Institute for Freedom in the Americas will “promote the importance of economic and individual freedoms as a means to advance human progress—specifically in Latin America and the Caribbean.”



Students will be educated about the “history of communism in the United States and domestic communist movements, including their histories and tactics” and “[a]trocities committed in foreign countries under the guidance of communism,” among other aspects related to the history of communism.



Speaking of the bill’s importance, DeSantis said: “The truth will set us free. We will not allow our students to live in ignorance, nor be indoctrinated by Communist apologists in schools. To the contrary, we will ensure students in Florida are taught the truth about the evils and dangers of Communism.”



SB 1264 also stipulates that “[t]he Department of State, in collaboration with the Department of Education, shall consult with state and national stakeholders to provide a recommendation to the Legislature, no later than December 1, 2024, on the creation of a museum of the history of communism.”



Campus Reform has reached out to Gov. DeSantis, Florida Sen. Jay Collins, and Florida’s Department of Education for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.