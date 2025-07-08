DHS allocates $94 million to combat rising attacks on Jewish institutions

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) recently distributed $94 million to Jewish faith-based organizations to help respond to the nationwide increase in anti-Semitism following Hamas’s Oct. 7 attacks against Israel.

“This money, part of the Nonprofit Security Grant Program, will be used to help these organizations harden their defenses against attacks,” DHS announced on June 27. The agency described how the award is in response to terrorist attacks against Israel supporters, including the recent attack in Boulder, Colorado.

The agency also cited a report from the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), which identified a “record high” of anti-Semitic incidents during 2024, “marking a 344% increase over the past five years.”

The money is dedicated to protecting “Jewish faith-based institutions from further attacks,” DHS explained in a press release.

The money is part of a security grant program under the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Its purpose is to aid physical security upgrades, such as cameras and barriers, as reported by Fox News.

In total, the grant program has around $220 million, according to The Jerusalem Post. The remaining funds have yet to be distributed.

“DHS is working to put a stop to the deeply disturbing rise in antisemitic attacks across the United States,” DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin in a press release.

“That this money is necessary at all is tragic. Antisemitic violence has no place in this country,” McLaughlin continued. “However, under President Trump and Secretary Noem’s leadership, we are going to do everything in our power to make sure that Jewish people in the United States can live free of the threat of violence and terrorism.”

In a statement to Jewish Insider, Lauren Wolman, director of federal policy at ADL, praised DHS for the grant award but said that the job “isn’t done.”

“DHS must urgently release the additional NSGP supplemental funds Congress appropriated to meet overwhelming demand and save lives,” Wolman said. “ADL will continue working with lawmakers and senior officials to underscore both the urgency of increasing funding and moving previously appropriated funding.”

Campus Reform has reported about multiple studies demonstrating a rising increase in anti-Semitism on college campuses. One survey, conducted by StopAntisemitism in 2024, identified a “jaw-dropping 3,000% rise in antisemitic tips and submissions.”

In that report, more than 40 percent of Jewish students reported hiding “their Jewish identity from their classmates out of fear.”