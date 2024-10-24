'DIFFERENT KIND OF IVY': Dartmouth president praised for largely avoiding anti-Semitic chaos and controversy

Dartmouth College president Sian Leah Beilock has received media attention recently due to the school’s relative lack of controversy regarding anti-Semitism, in comparison with other Ivy League institutions.

Though Dartmouth experienced some anti-Israel protesting, it did not match the intensity of events at other Ivy League schools, and Beilock never faced serious threats to her tenure as president, the Intelligencer noted in an Oct. 6 article.

Four Ivy League presidents, namely, Harvard’s Claudine Gay, Columbia’s Minouche Shafik, the University of Pennsylvania’s Liz Magill, and Cornell’s Martha Pollack have all resigned after facing disruptive anti-Israel rallies as well as widespread criticism of how they handled anti-Semitism on campus.

Dartmouth is also the only Ivy League institution to not be targeted by a government investigation regarding the chaos surrounding the anti-Israel protests, the Jewish Insider reported on June 24.

As Campus Reform has reported, Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Harvard, Princeton, Yale, and the University of Pennsylvania have all faced federal investigations regarding the fallout from the anti-Israel demonstrations following the Oct. 7 massacre.

“One thing that we were clear about from the beginning is that protests can be an important form of free speech,” Beilock said in June. “But theres [sic] a difference between protest and then taking over a shared space for one ideology and excluding another. That is taking over someone elses [sic] free speech. That is not at the heart of our academic mission.”

“I’m really proud of where Dartmouth is and what Dartmouth is, and I always go back to what the North Star of Dartmouth is,” she continued. “We are a different kind of Ivy, and we have one serious goal, which is to find students from the broadest swath of society, bringing them to campus, give them the tools to disagree with each other, to debate, to have civil dialogue, so they can go out and be the next leaders of our democracy.”

Campus Reform contacted President Beilock’s office for comment. This story will be updated accordingly.