Diplomas 'don't do much for you' in today's economy: WATCH

As tuition increases and tools like artificial intelligence eliminate entry-level jobs, does a college degree guarantee a well-paying job?

July 16, 2025, 8:27 am ET


Many university students see artificial intelligence and other factors as roadblocks to fresh graduates seeking work. Is this an baseless fear, or are Americans’ four-year degrees losing value?

Campus Reform’s Will Biagini asked students at the University of Texas at Austin about the weight four-year degrees will hold for job seekers in modern America. 

Check out this video and more at Campus Reform’s YouTube channel. 

