Diplomas 'don't do much for you' in today's economy: WATCH
As tuition increases and tools like artificial intelligence eliminate entry-level jobs, does a college degree guarantee a well-paying job?
Many university students see artificial intelligence and other factors as roadblocks to fresh graduates seeking work. Is this an baseless fear, or are Americans’ four-year degrees losing value?
Campus Reform’s Will Biagini asked students at the University of Texas at Austin about the weight four-year degrees will hold for job seekers in modern America.
