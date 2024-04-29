DISGUSTING: George Washington University students are going potty in 'buckets' for Palestine

Anti-Israel protesters who are occupying a portion of George Washington University have created a makeshift bathroom tent with buckets inside for students who need to use the restroom.

According to the GW Hatchet, university officials said that protesters can use bathrooms in nearby Corcoran Hall.

Protesters, however, claim that the university has taken away bathroom access for protesters, prompting them to make a tent with buckets on Thursday.

“We need to be able to live sustainably here for as long as possible until divestment, until disclosing, until liberation,” one organizer with the protest said.

Nearly 85 tents are spread throughout the George Washington University U-Yard, according to the report.

Meanwhile, protesters, who are on their fifth day of occupying the area of campus, have also vandalized the statue of George Washington on campus with Palestinian flags and graffiti.

Here’s George Washington’s statue, horribly defaced:

A spokesman for George Washington University pointed Campus Reform to an April 29 statement from administrators which stated that encampment protesters near campus breached “the barriers used to secure GW’s University Yard.”

The 200 protesters then joined the encampment on George Washington University’s campus.

Administrators wrote in a Monday statement that “The encampment on University Yard violates our clearly defined rules of conduct and behavior.”

”Further, the actions of some protestors have been highly offensive to many members of our community. The protest is jeopardizing our ability to meet the priorities of our university community, and the hateful language being displayed has no place on our campus,” the administrators wrote.