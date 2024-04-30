‘Disruption’ is ‘key’: Parents defend actions of chaotic student mobs at NYU

Scrrenshot taken from X account of Karim Jovian.

In an open letter addressed to New York University President Linda Mills and published in Washington Square News, 598 “parents, guardians and loved ones” wrote to complain about the school’s calling in the NYPD against disruptive student protesters.



The signatories wrote: “Our number one priority is the safety of our children and their freedom of expression,” and claimed that bringing the NYPD to campus was “violent and horrific.”



On April 22, the NYPD arrested more than 100 disruptive demonstrators at NYU following anti-Israel protests. Though the anti-Israel camp was dispersed, students started protesting again Friday.



The letter continued: “Gould Plaza is one of the only spaces on NYU’s campus where students can gather in large groups, yet upon assembling, NYU labeled their presence an offense, calling it ‘trespassing’ and barring our students from freedom of movement on their own campus. Students organized in a peaceful, appropriate manner, exercising their right to free speech.”



An NYU spokesperson said that the students participating in the April 22 protest made a “breach” in security barriers that was “in violation of directions from Campus Safety Officers and in violation of multiple University rules.”



The parents and guardians contended that “[t]he ‘breach’ referred to in the email was neither violent nor aggressive. Students entered the plaza holding their NYU IDs high to demonstrate the hypocrisy of the university’s restriction of free speech and freedom of assembly on the campus they attend.”



They continued: “We support our students’ right to protest. The point of a protest is to raise awareness and attention for global causes our students are passionate about — disruption, enthusiasm and outspoken advocacy are key tenets of successful protest. It was Linda Mills and NYU, who authorized riot police to arrest our students, that created a dangerous and violent situation.”



The letter also stated: “Our children report that they were locked out of residence halls and other campus facilities, unable to reach safety. Failing to recognize and address this issue is beyond concerning. The university should be providing students with safe spaces to express their opinions and be heard. If you are incapable of protecting our kids’ First Amendment rights and distinguishing between legitimate protest and criminal activity, you should step down.”



As of Tuesday, the protests at NYU are continuing, as seen on X.





Protests are getting bigger in NYU (New York University) pic.twitter.com/w3rTGsTlzN — Karim Jovian (@KJovian) April 30, 2024





