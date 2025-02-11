DOGE announces cancelation of almost $900 million in Department of Education contracts: REPORT
The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has announced recent changes to spending programs at the U.S. Department of Education.
On Monday, the DOGE X account shared multiple updates, including the cancelation of DEI-based (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) grants.
”Today, the Department of Education terminated 29 DEI training grants totaling $101mm,” an initial post reads. “One sought to train teachers to ‘help students understand / interrogate the complex histories involved in oppression, and help students recognize areas of privilege and power on an individual and collective basis.’”
— Department of Government Efficiency (@DOGE) February 11, 2025
Shortly after, DOGE provided another update that the Education Department had ended nearly $1 billion in almost 90 contracts.
”Also today, the Department Of Education terminated 89 contracts worth $881mm,” the post says. “One contractor was paid $1.5mm to ‘observe mailing and clerical operations’ at a mail center.”
— Department of Government Efficiency (@DOGE) February 11, 2025
DOGE’s efforts align with President Trump’s to combat DEI throughout the federal government, as well as to reduce federal control over education.
In his announcement of Linda McMahon for Secretary of Education, Trump said she would “spearhead” his plan to “send education back to the states.”
”Linda will use her decades of Leadership experience, and deep understanding of both Education and Business, to empower the next Generation of American Students and Workers, and make America Number One in Education in the World,” Trump wrote in November.