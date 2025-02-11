DOGE announces cancelation of almost $900 million in Department of Education contracts: REPORT

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has announced recent changes to spending programs at the U.S. Department of Education.

On Monday, the DOGE X account shared multiple updates, including the cancelation of DEI-based (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) grants.

”Today, the Department of Education terminated 29 DEI training grants totaling $101mm,” an initial post reads. “One sought to train teachers to ‘help students understand / interrogate the complex histories involved in oppression, and help students recognize areas of privilege and power on an individual and collective basis.’”

Shortly after, DOGE provided another update that the Education Department had ended nearly $1 billion in almost 90 contracts.

”Also today, the Department Of Education terminated 89 contracts worth $881mm,” the post says. “One contractor was paid $1.5mm to ‘observe mailing and clerical operations’ at a mail center.”