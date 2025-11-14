DOJ investigation into violent UC Berkeley protests must examine who is behind them

Fights erupted Monday night outside a Turning Point USA event at the University of California, Berkeley, leading to four arrests, heightened security, and a Justice Department investigation.

Campus Reform reporter Emily Sturge appeared on The Todd Starnes Show to suggest that the Department of Justice should investigate not only the unrest at Berkeley but also the radical groups furthering campus chaos.

[RELATED: UC Berkeley course promotes ‘Abolish ICE’ movement, calls agency a ‘racist deportation force’]

”One of those groups, the Young Democratic Socialists of America, they were actually promoting these protests days ahead of Monday’s event,” Sturge said. “So UC Berkeley had days of notice and yet still failed to adequately prepare.”

Monday’s violence is less surprising when past unrest at Berkeley is taken into account.

As Sturge points out, a Leadership Institute employee was punched while recruiting students at the university in February 2019. Campus Reform is a project of the Leadership Institute.

Monday’s event, held at Zellerbach Hall, was the final stop on TPUSA’s campus tour.

[RELATED: Conservative suffers blow to the face at Berkeley (UPDATE: Police ID suspect)]

Hundreds of protesters gathered, and violence broke out as one attendee and one protester were seen in a bloody altercation, captured on video. Police confirmed both were arrested. Two others were also arrested in connection to the protest.

Campus officials said the protest was organized by Students Organizing for Liberation, which is not affiliated with the university. Flyers promoting the demonstration also listed some recognized student groups, which may face disciplinary review.